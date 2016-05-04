Image caption BBC Scotland television coverage will be delivered overnight by Glenn Campbell, Jackie Bird and Brian Taylor

BBC Scotland will be delivering comprehensive election results coverage across online, TV and radio.

We will be reporting the length and breath of the country after polls close at 22:00 on 5 May.

There will then be analysis, background, reaction and debate as we find out the outcome of each of Scotland's 73 Holyrood constituencies.

Who wins seats from the eight regional lists will also be revealed following the through-the-night counts.

Digital

The BBC's news website will be the one-stop place to go. You will be able to keep in touch with the Scotland-wide picture on your phone, tablet, laptop, internet-enabled television and computer.

You'll be able to access our dedicated live page which you can also use to watch BBC One Scotland and listen to Radio Scotland.

You will be able to find out what is happening in your constituency, ahead of the result, and after.

There will be video and audio clips, picture galleries, blogs, analysis and news stories - from your area.

Find out the key moments and reaction to the results on social media by following @BBCScotlandNews on Twitter; BBC Scotland news on Facebook and messaging app Snapchat - just look for bbcscotnews.

Television

An overnight television programme, starting at 22:30 on BBC One Scotland will be presented by Glenn Campbell, Brian Taylor and Jackie Bird. It will run until 09:15 on Friday.

There will be news updates throughout the day including Reporting Scotland at 18:30 on Friday.

Radio

On BBC Radio Scotland, live coverage of the results will start at 22:00 and be brought to you by presenters Bill Whiteford and Gillian Marles.

Reaction to the overnight news will be reported on Good Morning Scotland from 06:00 by Gary Robertson and Hayley Millar.

There will be regular bulletins throughout the day and a full report on the political picture will feature on Newsdrive from 16:00 with Mhairi Stuart at Holyrood and Bill Whiteford in Glasgow.

When might your constituency call its result?

Image copyright PA

Based on the 2011 Holyrood election results, here is an estimate of the declaration times of Scotland's 73 constituency seats and eight regional lists.

Between 01:30 and 02:30

At about 03:00

Between 03:00 and 03:30

Between 04:00 and 04:30

Between 05:00 and 08:00