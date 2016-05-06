Image caption Conservative Michael Lane defeated the incumbent Simon Hayes

Michael Lane has been voted in as the new Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The Conservative candidate received 29% of the first preference votes.

He was elected on second preference votes, after no candidates received more than 50% of first preference ballots.

Mr Lane received a total of 153,990 first and second preferences compared to his nearest challenger, Labour's Robin Price.

Mr Price received 87,744 of the first and second preference votes.

The previous commissioner, independent Simon Hayes, did not make the second round.

Turnout was 29%, up from 15% in 2012.

Mr Lane said: "I appreciate the voters trust in me and promise everyone that I will dedicate myself to the role.

"While I will take the role of scrutiny of the force seriously, I admire the Chief Constable and officers as dedicated professionals.

"I would also like to thank the outgoing Commissioner, Simon Hayes, for setting up the office and the great care he has shown for residents of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight."

He will formally start his role on 12 May.

