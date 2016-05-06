Image copyright Labour Image caption Ron Hogg won the race to become Durham's first police and crime commissioner in 2012

Labour's Ron Hogg has been re-elected Durham's Police and Crime Commissioner.

He retained his seat with a total of 50,915 votes. The total turnout for County Durham was 17.7%.

Praising staff at Durham Constabulary, he said: "Four more years of success, four more years of giving you the police service that you deserve."

Mr Hogg was a senior police officer in Durham and Cleveland during a 30-year career.

The Labour candidate won the race to become Durham's first police and crime commissioner in 2012.

Mr Hogg was assistant chief constable in Durham and deputy chief with neighbouring Cleveland before retiring in 2008.

He became an expert on policing football hooligans and worked at international tournaments including the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

Last year, Mr Hogg offered cannabis users the chance to avoid prosecution by giving users of the class B drug the option to take part in a course to deal with their habit rather than being arrested.

He also said drug addicts should have access to "consumption rooms" where they could inject prescribed heroin legally to help take drugs off the streets and reduce crime.

Elections for police and crime commissioners were held in the 41 police force areas of England and Wales on Thursday.

Candidates which were standing in Durham Constabulary are listed below.

Durham Constabulary Candidate Party Number of votes Peter Cuthbertson Conservative 18,797 Ron Hogg Labour 50,915 Craig Martin Liberal Democrat 10,060

