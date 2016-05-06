Image copyright Digital Vision Image caption Voters go to the ballot box on Thursday, 5 May

With the assembly election now upon us, BBC News NI 's multi-platform coverage will be bringing you all the results as soon as they come in.

BBC News NI will provide audiences with its most extensive election coverage to date on our news website.

Users will be able to follow live feeds of what is happening in their own constituencies, with stage by stage results for every seat. Live streams across all 18 battlegrounds will deliver the latest audio, video and news updates from the count centres.

Also on our news website we'll have Northern Ireland-wide results, infographics and analysis from BBC News NI's team of political correspondents; social media updates from every count; and we will stream audio and video feeds of our television and radio output to ensure no election action is missed.

As well as our website coverage, special live programming will start on BBC One NI at 14:30 BST on Friday, 6 May and continue throughout the day as results start to come in.

Coverage will move to BBC Two NI from 19:00 to 22:00 BST, before returning to BBC One NI from 22:35 BST. The election results breakdown coverage will continue on Saturday, 7 May from 10:30 BST.

From 14:00-22:00 BST on Friday, May 6 and 10:00 to 13:00 BST on Saturday, 7 May, BBC Radio Ulster will bring listeners news and analysis on all the latest election results and hear the action from the constituency count centres.

On Friday, 6 May, Radio Foyle will feature an election special from 16:00-22:00 BST, co-presented by Enda McClafferty at the count centre in Londonderry and Elaine McGee in the BBC Radio Foyle studio.

On 8 May, an hour-long special Sunday News at 13:00 BST, will bring listeners all the latest election news.

"BBC News NI reporters will be at every count to bring you the results as they come in and, for the first time, you will be able to follow the stages of every count on BBC News NI Online," Kathleen Carragher, head of BBC News NI, said.

Image caption One hundred and eight MLAs are being returned to Stormont

"We'll also have political reaction and analysis from the politicians themselves and from commentators. And the audience can, of course, join the debate through texting and social media."