General election 2019: Find your constituency and candidates
All the candidates standing in the general election on 12 December are now listed on the BBC News website.
Use the search box below to find your constituency and the candidates who are standing.
Or you can browse the A-Z list.
A total of 3,322 candidates are standing for election in the UK's 650 parliamentary seats.
- LIVE : Latest election updates
- CONFUSED?: Our simple election guide
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- POLLS: How are the parties doing?
- A TO Z: Our tool to explain election words
- REGISTER: What you need to do to vote