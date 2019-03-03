London

Man arrested for egging Jeremy Corbyn in Finsbury Park

  • 3 March 2019
Jeremy Corbyn at Finsbury Park mosque Image copyright Harun Khan
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn was visiting Finsbury Park mosque when an egg was thrown at him

A man has been arrested after an egg was thrown at Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in north London.

It happened as Corbyn was visiting a mosque in Seven Sisters Road, not far from where the MP lives, just before 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 41-year-old man was "quickly detained by officers on scene" and arrested on suspicion of assault.

The man is in custody at a north London police station, the force said.

Mr Corbyn had been visiting the Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House to coincide with Visit My Mosque Day.

