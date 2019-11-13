Who should I vote for? General election 2019 policy guide
13 November 2019
The UK's main parties have begun to announce their campaign promises ahead of a general election on 12 December.
To help you decide who you might vote for, here's a guide to where the parties currently stand on the key issues.
This guide will be updated on the launch of manifestos - the full list of official pledges parties make to voters, explaining what they would do if elected.
What are the parties promising you?
Select an issue to see policies
Conservative
Conservative
* Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * £100bn investment over five years on road, rail and other infrastructure * 20,000 more police officers over the next three years in England and Wales * £2.7bn for six new hospitals and plans for 34 more * £7.1bn a year more for schools in England by 2022-23
Labour
Labour
* £150bn for schools, hospitals and housing * £250bn of investment to instigate a "green industrial revolution" * £10-an-hour minimum wage for all workers * Scrap tuition fees * Hold another referendum on Brexit
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Stop Brexit, which the party argues will release money to be spent on public services over the next five years * Tackle climate change by reaching 80% renewable energy by 2030 and improving the energy efficiency of homes * 1p rise in income tax to spend on health and social care * More investment in schools
Change UK
Change UK
* Hold another referendum on Brexit, campaigning for Remain * Achieve carbon net zero by 2045 * Transition away from the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030 and phase out non-essential plastics by 2025
Green Party
Green Party
* £100bn a year for a decade to tackle climate change * Pursue a "green new deal" including a "structural transformation" of the way the economy works * Create more than a million new jobs through green investment * Opposed to Brexit, committed to another referendum on membership and will campaign to Remain in that vote
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deals the bloc has with Canada and Japan, with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck * Leave all institutions of the EU and restore the primacy of UK law * £200bn spending programme on infrastructure, wi-fi and services for young people
UKIP
UKIP
* Leave the EU immediately with no deal * Cut immigration to low, sustainable levels * Reverse the introduction of LGBT-inclusive and sex and relationship education * End "politically correct" policing and support freedom of speech
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* Stop Brexit via another referendum * Instigate a Welsh green jobs "revolution", investing in renewable energy, transport infrastructure and digital services * Lift children out of poverty via new payments for children in low-income families, and a "once in a generation" £300m boost for education
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Referendum on Scottish independence in 2020 * Keep Scotland in the EU, single market and customs union – options include a referendum with Remain on the ballot paper if needed * Greater powers for the Scottish Parliament * End austerity * Introduce an NHS Protection Bill to block UK governments from using the NHS in trade talks
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Oppose hard Brexit and support a second referendum * Restore Stormont Assembly * Invest in health care, education and skills
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Defend the Union and oppose a border poll * Respect the result of the EU referendum and support a Brexit where Great Britain and Northern Ireland leave together * Oppose the backstop and any trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland * More and better jobs through extra powers and city deals for all of Northern Ireland
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Secure a date for a referendum on a united Ireland * Oppose Brexit * Achieve a zero-carbon society
SDLP
SDLP
* Secure special status for NI within the EU * Restore power sharing and get Stormont working again * Oppose cuts to benefits, tax credits and pensions * Implement legislation to give official status to the Irish language * Pursue justice, truth and accountability for victims of NI's Troubles
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* Strengthen NI’s place in the UK and ensure the best Brexit deal possible is secured * Address the legacy of the past in a proportionate manner, whilst also meeting the immediate needs of victims and survivors * Fix Stormont and restore public confidence in the local institutions * Reform of the health service in NI, merging the five existing trusts and put in place an independent chief executive * Create a world-class education system
Conservative
Conservative
* Deliver Brexit with the deal agreed with the EU * 20,000 more police officers over the next three years in England and Wales * Additional money for schools and hospitals in England may mean more money in the budget of the National Assembly for Wales, but it would be up to the Welsh Government to decide how it is spent
Labour
Labour
* More money for Wales to invest in the NHS, education, local government and the police * Green "industrial revolution", investing in good, unionised green jobs across the country * Scrap the public sector pay cap * Invest in infrastructure projects across Wales * Introduce a real living wage of at least £10 an hour for all ages
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Stop Brexit * Tackle climate change with support for renewable energy, home insulation, energy positive homes, and green transport * Education funding in England will mean more money for Wales
Green Party
Green Party
* Urgent action on climate change and biodiversity * "Fairer" funding for Wales, reversing public sector cuts * A referendum on any Brexit deal
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deals the bloc has with Canada and Japan, with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck * Leave all institutions of the EU and restore the primacy of UK law * £200bn spending programme on infrastructure, wi-fi and services for young people
UKIP
UKIP
* Leave the EU immediately with no deal * £2bn extra social care funding per year (UK-wide) * Remove VAT from domestic fuel, sanitary products and building repairs
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Oppose a second referendum on independence * Want to "get Brexit sorted" and pass Boris Johnson's deal
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* Build "a country that works for the many, not the few" * Hold another referendum on a renegotiated Brexit deal v Remain within six months * Oppose a second referendum on Scottish independence in "formative years" of government
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Oppose Brexit * Oppose a second referendum on independence * Improve mental health services
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada, with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck * Leave all institutions of the EU and restore the primacy of UK law * £200bn spending programme on left-behind regions and infrastructure
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Tackle the climate emergency with a "green new deal" * Stop Brexit * Support a second referendum on Scottish independence
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* End privatisation of public services * Defend the NHS * No hard border between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
Green Party
Green Party
* Prioritise climate change over Brexit * Restore Stormont Assembly and executive * Wealth tax of 2% per year introduced for the wealthiest 1% of people
Conservative
Conservative
* Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * Negotiate free trade agreement with EU to come into force in 2021 * Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021 * End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system * Negotiate free trade agreements with other trading partners around the world
Labour
Labour
* Renegotiate a Brexit deal and immediately legislate for a public vote to take place within six months, with the choice of a "sensible leave deal" or Remain * Negotiate for customs union membership, a close single market relationship and guarantees on workers’ rights and environmental protections * Pledge not to introduce infrastructure on the Irish border, and no border down the Irish Sea * Remove the threat of no-deal
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Oppose Brexit and campaign to Remain in the EU * Revoke Article 50, cancelling Brexit, if elected as a majority government * In other circumstances, campaign for a referendum with the option of staying in the EU on the ballot paper
Change UK
Change UK
Put the question of Brexit back to the British people for a "final say" in a referendum, campaigning for the UK to Remain in the EU * Maintain strong alliances with the UK's closest European and international allies on trade, regulation, defence, security, the environment, aid, and counter-terrorism
Green Party
Green Party
* Oppose Brexit and campaign to Remain in the EU * Committed to another referendum and will campaign to Remain in the EU in that vot
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Condemn Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit" * Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU – similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada – with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 to get it signed off * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck
UKIP
UKIP
* Leave the EU immediately with no deal * Move to World Trade Organization rules, then negotiate a free trade agreement with EU * Abandon the EU common foreign, security and defence policies and bring an end to "EU command and control" of armed forces * Leave the Common Fisheries Policy and rebuild the fishing industry
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* Opposed to Brexit and campaigning to Remain in EU * Want a referendum on final Brexit terms
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Campaign to prevent Brexit and keep Scotland in the single market and customs union * Support a second EU referendum with Remain as an option
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Support another referendum to reconsider Brexit, with remain as an option * The whole of the UK remaining in the single market and customs union * Support a special deal that helps the Northern Ireland economy and defends the Good Friday Agreement
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Respect the democratic outcome of the EU referendum * Oppose a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland * Ensure the economic and constitutional integrity of the UK and oppose new trade barriers within it * Eliminate the risk of damage to Northern Ireland and its place within the internal market of the UK * Pursue a comprehensive free trade agreement with the EU
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Oppose Brexit * Retain Common Agriculture Policy funding
SDLP
SDLP
* Want to revoke Article 50, but will fight for another referendum if necessary, with the option of remaining in the EU * Want to retain free movement of people, goods and services and maintain the common travel area after Brexit * Oppose any hardening of the Irish border in violation of the Good Friday Agreement * Want to secure human and workers' rights and protections derived from EU legislation and ensure NI continues to receive EU funding
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* Maintain unfettered access to the EU single market and ensure there is no hard border at ports or airports * Ensure freedom of goods, services, capital and labour * Offer financial guarantees to those losing EU funding * Safeguard the EU common travel area * Remain in the Council of Europe, whose aim is to uphold human rights across Europe
Conservative
Conservative
* Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * Negotiate Free Trade Agreement with EU to come into force in 2021 * Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021 * End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system * Negotiate Free Trade Agreements with other trading partners around the world
Labour
Labour
* Renegotiate a Brexit deal and legislate for a public vote to take place within six months, with the choice of a "sensible leave deal" or Remain * Welsh Labour will campaign to Remain in that refererendum * Remove the threat of no-deal
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Oppose Brexit and campaign to remain in the EU * Revoke Article 50, cancelling Brexit, if elected as a majority government * In other circumstances, campaign for a referendum with the option of staying in the EU on the ballot paper
Green Party
Green Party
* Oppose Brexit and campaign to remain in the EU * Committed to a second referendum and will campaign to remain in the EU in that vote
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Condemn Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit" * Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU, similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 to get it signed off * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck
UKIP
UKIP
* Leave the EU immediately with no deal * Go to World Trade Organization rules then negotiate a free trade agreement with EU * Abandon the EU common foreign, security and defence policies * Leave the Common Fisheries Policy and rebuild our fishing industry
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Deliver Brexit on the deal agreed with the EU * Negotiate Free Trade Agreement with EU to come into force in 2021 * Will not extend the transition period after the UK's departure beyond 2021 * End to freedom of movement between the EU and the UK and a new points-based immigration system * Negotiate Free Trade Agreements with other trading partners around the world
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* Renegotiate Brexit deal with the EU * Negotiate a customs union arrangement and close ties to the single market * Put a credible Brexit deal to a referendum within six months * Scottish Labour will wholeheartedly back Remain
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Cancel Brexit without a referendum if they win a majority in the election * In other circumstances, work with other parties to hold another referendum with remain as an option
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Condemn Boris Johnson's deal as "not Brexit" * Negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU – similar to the deal the bloc has with Canada – with a new deadline of 1 July 2020 to get it signed off * Leave the EU and move to World Trade Organisation trading rules if a free trade agreement cannot be struck
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Stop Brexit * Campaign for another referendum
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* Oppose a no-deal Brexit * Argue Boris Johnson’s deal could entrench sectarianism in the NI Assembly * Oppose a post-Brexit trade deal with the US leading to the erosion of public services
Green Party
Green Party
* Negotiate access to the EU single market for NI industries * Guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in UK * Ensure free movement of people across UK and Ireland * Maintain current EU environmental, human and workers’ rights protections * A second EU referendum with the option to remain in the EU
Conservative
Conservative
* £20.5bn additional funding for the NHS in England by 2023-24 * £2.7bn for six new hospitals and plans for 34 more * Extra £1.8bn cash injection for 20 hospitals up and down England * 6,000 more GPs in England by 2024-25 and 6,000 more nurses, physiotherapists and pharmacists in surgeries * Develop new long-term plan for social care with cross-party support
Labour
Labour
* Increase the NHS budget by £26bn by 2023-24, with a focus on cutting waiting times and boosting mental health services * Free personal social care for over-65s * Free prescriptions and a new state-run pharmaceutical company to make drugs available at affordable prices * Train a new generation of GPs – increase training places from 3,500 to 5,000 * Scrap hospital car parking charges in England
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* 1p rise in income tax to spend on health and social care with a focus on mental health, public health and staff shortages * Mental and physical health teated with equal importance * Improve access to GPs * Implement a strategy to tackle childhood obesity
Change UK
Change UK
* Legal right for workers to attend GP or hospital appointments * Health advice services to be made statutory * Role for local government in NHS commissioning * Cross-party commission to address long-term elderly social care finance
Green Party
Green Party
* Expand NHS provision to include dentistry, prescriptions and mental health treatment * Publicly funded and provided NHS without private sector involvement * Make mental health a much higher priority with increased funding
UKIP
UKIP
* £2bn extra social care funding per year * £500m increase in mental health funding * No NHS access to any new EU arrivals after Brexit * Non-British citzens without an NHS health card required to have private health insurance before accessing NHS care * Scrap hospital car parking charges
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* Train and recruit an additional 1,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses for the Welsh NHS in the next decade * A new approach to care, delivering free social care through a new national health and care service
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Pass any additional money from health spending in England to Scotland’s front line health services * Keep Scotland’s NHS in public hands * Introduce an NHS Protection Bill to block UK governments from using the NHS in trade talks * Invest an additional £500m per year in Scotland’s GP practices and health centres by 2021 * Free personal care for everyone who needs it, regardless of age
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* The health service should remain universal and free at the point of use * Focus on prevention and early intervention * Make social care free at the point of access
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Increase spending on health by at least £1bn to tackle waiting lists and invest in innovation and reform * Employ at least 1,500 more nurses and midwives and 200 more consultants * Increase spending on mental health and establish a world leading mental trauma service * Aim for 110 GPs a year in training by 2020 * Increase investment in cancer care by at least 10% and introduce a new cancer care plan for the next decade
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Mental and physical health given equal weighting in the health service * "Fair pay" for health and social care workers * Deliver the Medical School in Magee * Develop all-Ireland health services * Establish fully-staffed primary care teams in GP surgeries
SDLP
SDLP
* Cross-border sharing of acute emergency departments and ambulances – including an air ambulance * Increase GP training places to 111 with a view to increasing the number of full-time GPs to 400 by 2020 * Protect working conditions for medical staff and increase pay * Increase co-operation between health and education to tackle mental health problems * Introduce a cancer drugs fund for NI
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* Tackle waiting lists by increasing funding and capacity * Commission a full medical workforce plan to fill vacant posts * Create a single health and social care trust under the stewardship of an independent chief executive * Invest in front-line primary care * Introduce a suicide prevention bill
Conservative
Conservative
* Cost of care to be capped and people guaranteed to keep £100,000 of assets once care bill paid * Statutory entitlement to carer's leave for working people * Increase funding for the Welsh NHS
Labour
Labour
* Labour-led Welsh governments have introduced free prescriptions, free hospital parking, and presumed consent for organ donation * Oppose any privatisation of the NHS in Wales, which is run by publicly-appointed health boards * More integration with social care, to be funded via a tax or levy, but possibly on a UK-wide basis
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* A penny in the pound on income tax, enabling Wales to spend more on the NHS and social services * Mental health made a funding priority
Green Party
Green Party
* Oppose any privatisation of the NHS * Place greater emphasis on community and social care services * More funding for preventative care * More funding for mental health services
UKIP
UKIP
* Additional funding for social care and mental health * No NHS access to any new EU arrivals after Brexit * Non-British citzens without an NHS health card required to have private health insurance before accessing NHS care * Ensure health bodies' highest paid staff earn no more than 10 times their lowest paid counterparts
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Increase the Scottish NHS budget by whichever is highest: 2%, inflation or the Barnett formula * Recover the cost of medical treatment from people not resident in the UK * Additional funding for the NHS coupled with structural reform of the health service * Greater focus on early intervention by encouraging sports participation and a healthy lifestyle * Expand mental health education in Scottish schools
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* "Huge" increase in NHS funding, paid for by higher taxes on big corporations * Invest in the NHS workforce, increasing places for medical students and improving numbers in GP training * More resources for local surgeries and community services * Abolish all charges for social care at home
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Protect NHS funding, staff and services by stopping Brexit * Transform mental health support, giving it parity with physical health and ending long waits for treatment * Train more mental health professionals and co-locate them with GPs, the police, at A&E and in prisons * Increase investment in primary care and social care to relieve pressure on hospitals
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Support a review of all NHS contracts with private providers, with any "potentially damaging" PFI contracts being "cancelled or significantly renegotiated", including the SNP's non-profit distributing (NPD) model * Equal consideration for mental and physical health across all health and social care sectors * Realign spending to focus on preventative measures, such as more for community services and GPs
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* Against further cuts * End private sector involvement in the care system * GPs to become health service employees
Green Party
Green Party
* Oppose privatisation of health care services * Promote community health care * Treat drug addiction as a health problem, not a crime
Conservative
Conservative
* 20,000 more police officers for England and Wales over the next three years * 10,000 extra prison places, £100m for enhanced security and more money for CPS * Criminals imprisoned for four years or more to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before release * Tougher sentences for violent and sexual offenders as well as animal cruelty
Labour
Labour
* Reverse cuts to prison staff and prisons, improve pay and conditions * Scrap shorter prison sentences, which the party argues will reduce reoffending * Reverse cuts to legal aid * Recruit extra police officers and prioritise neighbourhood policing
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* More investment in community policing * More investment in youth services to help tackle youth violence and knife crime * Expand the number of refuges and rape crisis centres and set up a national rape crisis helpline * Increase the use of non-custodial punishments – curfews, community service and GPS tagging – rather than short prison sentence
Change UK
Change UK
* More support in courts for victims and witnesses of crime * New sentencing powers and sanctions tailored to the offence with stronger deterrent measures, such as bans from driving or from social media * New programme of out-of-court mediation for parents who separate, plus compulsory "separating parents information programme"
Green Party
Green Party
* Make misogyny a hate crime and strengthen hate crime legislation * Restrict the use of stop-and-search * End the prohibition of drugs and create a system of legal regulation
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* No policies in this area announced
UKIP
UKIP
* Increase stop-and-search to clamp down on knife crime * Scrap the Crown Prosecution Service’s guidelines on hate crime * Reverse the privatisation of the prison system * Deport foreign criminals
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* Devolution of criminal justice and policing * A new £50 million crime prevention fund to recruit 1,600 new police officers * Increase legal aid funding * New laws to protect victims of crime
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Continue to make the case to the UK government to rebate the £140m in VAT charged to Scotland's emergency services * Encourage the UK government to match the 6.5% increase in police in Scotland reducing the need for Police Scotland to support forces elsewhere * Maintain the European arrest warrant and access to EU databases to help detect criminals * Introduce a new law to establish emergency protective orders to help the victims of domestic abuse * Protect the Police Scotland revenue budget in real terms
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Retain UK participation in the European Arrest Warrant scheme following Brexit * Reduce delays in court cases * Strong opposition to domestic and gendered violence
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Promote a deep and comprehensive agreement on extradition of suspects with the EU * Urge the UK government to opt in to the Prum Convention, governing the exchange of DNA, fingerprint and vehicle registration data * Encourage close relationships between governments, the PSNI and Garda to fight crime * Lobby the Treasury and Department of Justice for additional PSNI resources to ensure Brexit readiness – including extra full-time officers * Full implementation of the Fresh Start anti-paramilitary measures
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Prioritise front-line community policing * Tackle domestic violence by outlawing coercive control and behaviour * Strengthen hate crime legislation and define sectarianism in law * Ban the public from attending trials involving serious sexual offences
SDLP
SDLP
* Mandatory prison terms for those convicted of attacks on older people * Any person convicted of alcohol-related crime must serve at least a community service order, if not a prison sentence. Suspended sentences would be unacceptable * Establish an all-island register for animal-abusers with British and Irish governments
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* Increase policing numbers to 7,500 full-time officers * Dissident Republicans to be treated as criminals in prison without special privilege * Maximum prison sentences imposed for paramilitary activity and organised crime * A complete overhaul of the justice system with an emphasis on punishment and deterrance * More protection for state forces in legacy investigations
Conservative
Conservative
* 20,000 more police officers for England and Wales over the next three years * 10,000 extra prison places, £100m for enhanced security and more money for CPS * Criminals imprisoned for four years or more to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before release * Tougher sentences for violent and sexual offenders as well as animal cruelty
Labour
Labour
* Reverse cuts to prison staff and prisons, improve pay and conditions * Reverse cuts to legal aid * Recruit extra police officers and prioritise neighbourhood policing * Devolve criminal justice and appoint ex-Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas to head an independent commission to develop the detail
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* More investment in community policing * Public health approach to youth violence and knife crime, including more investment in youth services * Expand the number of refuges and rape crisis centres and set up a national rape crisis helpline * Increase the use of tough, non-custodial punishments rather than short prison sentences
Green Party
Green Party
* Make misogyny a hate crime and strengthen hate crime legislation * Restrict the use of stop-and-search * End the prohibition of drugs and create a system of legal regulation
UKIP
UKIP
* Increase stop-and-search to clamp down on knife crime * Scrap the Crown Prosecution Service’s guidelines on hate crime * Reverse the privatisation of the prison system * Deport foreign criminals
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Introduce whole-life sentences * Pass on funding boosts to Police Scotland received as a result of UK government funding for the police in England and Wales * Oppose "fix rooms" and decriminalisation of drugs
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* Extra funding to recruit police officers * More capital funding for Police Scotland * Reform sentencing policy, with a focus on transparency, prioritising public safety and rehabilitation
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Stop Brexit to protect access to international crimefighting, terrorism and trafficking resources * Increase resources for robust community sentences, reducing the prison population and use of remand * New staff to work with people before and after they leave prison, including on skills, health and housing * Tackle the drug deaths crisis, sending people caught with drugs for their own use to education and treatment rather than prison
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Address the causes of crime including unemployment, inequality and addiction * Decriminalise drugs to take money away from criminal gangs and support harm reduction * Increase investment in drug and alcohol treatment programmes
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* Support the disbandment of all paramilitary groups * End all punishment shootings * Persue full accounting for the role of state agents in the Troubles
Green Party
Green Party
* Introduce early intervention initiatives to tackle the root causes of crime * Raise the age of criminal responsibility * Ensure transgender prisoners are housed in appropriate facilities for their gender * Place a greater focus on domestic and sexual violence and abuse
Conservative
Conservative
* £7.1bn a year more for schools in England by 2022-23 * £400m for further education and sixth forms * Increase starting salaries for teachers and overall teachers' salaries * Increase Ofsted inspection of "outstanding" schools * £100m for testing a National Retraining Scheme for adults
Labour
Labour
* Create a national education service, providing all children and adults free education for life. Includes £3bn to help adults in England retrain * Abolish university tuition fees and reintroduce maintenance grants * Provide free school meals to all primary school children * Reduce class sizes to under 30 for all five, six, and seven-year-olds * Fund 30 hours’ free childcare for all two to four-year-olds and £1bn for 1,000 new early years Sure Start centres
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Increase and protect the education budget in real terms per pupil from early years to age 19 * Free school meals for all primary school children and for all children whose families receive universal credit * Triple the early years pupil premium to £1,000 per year * A £10,000 grant for every adult in England to put towards education and training * £14.6bn for 35 hours a week of childcare for all two to four-year-olds, and for working parents from when their children are nine months
Change UK
Change UK
* Financial literacy to be included in the national curriculum * 20-week funded retraining sabbatical for anyone in need of a mid-career skills boost * Tax break to help those who have retrained with relocation costs if they're moving for a new job * Tax breaks for successful employers who offer work placements to students about to leave school
Green Party
Green Party
* Scrap university tuition fees and write off existing student debt * Abolish Ofsted and restore local authority control over education * Equality and diversity teaching made mandatory in all schools * Sex and relationship education will also be mandatory * Restore local adult education programmes across England and Wales
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Scrap interest on student loans * Abolish the apprenticeship levy and introduce a new scheme
UKIP
UKIP
* Encourage the establishment of new grammar schools as well as technical, vocational and specialist secondary schools * Scrap university tuition fees for Stem subjects – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – as well as and medicine, but only for those committed to working in the UK for five years * Reverse the introduction of LGBT-inclusive and sex and relationship education * Encourage fewer university students and more trade apprenticeships
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* New network of specialist vocational education colleges for those aged 14+ in post-compulsory education
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Invest £750m to tackle the attainment gap between pupils from the least and most wealthy backgrounds * Give schools more freedom over the curriculum, funding and staffing * A fifth of students entering university to be from the 20% most deprived areas in Scotland by 2030 * Maintain free university tuition at Scottish universities * Expand childcare to 30 hours per week for all three and four-year-olds and vulnerable two-year-olds – saving families over £4,500 per child each year
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Strong support for integrated education * Advocate a range of alternative post-primary pathways * Greater focus on Stem subjects and computer coding
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Reform the schools system and introduce a small schools initiative to ensure isolated communities are adequately represented * Reduce bureaucracy and introduce early intervention for pupils with special needs * Overhaul career advice with a greater focus on apprenticeships, entrepreneurship and trade skills * Invest in coding and computer science to establish Northern Ireland as a leader in digital skills * Maintain university fees at a level that will ensure places are accessible to everyone
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Restore the Department of Education budget to at least its pre-austerity levels in real terms * Investigate allegations of malpractice and unacceptable delays in children’s statementing processes * Deliver the pay award for teaching staff * Increase investment in literacy and numeracy support for children in the most disadvantaged areas * Keep student fees "affordable"
SDLP
SDLP
* Comprehensive review of primary and post-primary curriculums to ensure relevance to modern life * Ensure arts subjects play a vital role * Reinstate the requirement to study a modern language to GCSE level * Offer part-time tuition fee loans to students retraining in Stem subjects
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* A new strategic plan for NI’s school system, with appropriate funding attached * Reform of the post-primary transfer test * Increase budget autonomy in schools * Introduce a system of affordable childcare across NI * Prioritise early-years development
Conservative
Conservative
* Remove schools from local authority control, with funding to come directly from the Welsh Government * Working towards consistency in the recognition of technical education qualifications across the UK * Introducing modern foreign language learning in primary schools * Consider compressed degrees studied over two academic years and encourage the growth of part-time, distance and flexible course options
Labour
Labour
* Schools to remain under local authority control and be comprehensive – no grammars, academies or free schools * Instead of league tables, schools to remain colour-coded to indicate whether they need any support * Students from Wales to continue to get grants to cover living costs, with loans to cover tuition fees * Sats were scrapped more than a decade ago in favour of other tests * 30 hours free childcare for three and four-year-olds
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* A new curriculum for Welsh schools from 2022 * Cut infant class sizes * Consider making sex education compulsory * New system for pupils with additional learning needs from 2021 * New rules on school uniform, making it more affordible and offering gender-neutral options
Green Party
Green Party
* Free universal early education and childcare services * End the programme of school closures, especially in rural areas * Fund lifelong learning for alL
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Oppose the Welsh Government's proposed smacking ban and scrap all interest paid on student tuition fees
UKIP
UKIP
* Encourage the establishment of new grammar schools as well as technical, vocational and specialist secondary schools * Scrap university tuition fees for Stem subjects – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – as well as medicine, but only for those committed to working in the UK for five years * Encourage fewer university students and more trade apprenticeships * End the forced closure of community schools
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Make the case for reforms to the comprehensive "one-size-fits-all" school model in Scotland * Broader range of government-funded, but independently-run schools * Focus on traditional subjects and core knowledge * Reform the National 4 qualification
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* Scrap assessments for Primary 1 pupils, and review them at P4, P7 and S3 levels * Halt the teaching of three and four different levels in classes * More funding for children with additional support needs * More funding for schools to ensure the Pupil Equity Fund – paid to head teachers to help disadvantaged children – is "truly additional" * Reform the student support system, beginning by implementing a minimum student income of about £9,500 a year – based on a £10 an hour income for 25 hours of study time each week
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Fund childcare for all two-year-olds and eventually one-year-olds * Expand early education * Protect Scottish universities from the impact of Brexit and ensure that they are open to all * Oppose national testing, especially of P1s * Make Pupil Equity Funding permanent, allowing long-term investments to be made for individual children
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* Scrap interest on student loans * Abolish the apprenticeship levy and introduce a new scheme
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Employ 4,000 more teachers across Scotland * Increased spending and reversal of staff cuts for supporting children with additional needs * Introduce kindergarten stage and start primary school later, in line with other European countries * Support free and inclusive university and college education
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* Bring an end to selective and segregated education * Address poor educational outcomes based on poverty * End tuition fees in higher education
Green Party
Green Party
* Introduce universal early years education provision * Introduce free school meals for all primary pupils * End university tuition fees
Conservative
Conservative
* Raise the national living wage to £10.50 an hour by 2024 for those over the age of 21 * New "collective" workplace pension schemes and new controls on transferring pensions * Restaurants to be forced to hand over tips to staff and share pooled tips fairly * Free breakfast and after-school clubs for parents in the armed services
Labour
Labour
* Introduce a "real living wage" of £10 an hour in 2020 for all workers over the age of 16 * Eliminate in-work poverty over the course of the first parliament and ban zero-hours contracts * Scrap universal credit, the "bedroom tax", the two-child benefits limit and end the freeze on working-age benefits * Increase statutory maternity pay from nine to 12 months * Move to a 32-hour average working week within the next decade
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Reverse the cuts to work allowances in universal credit, enabling people to work for longer before their benefits are cut * Scrap the two-child limit on family benefits, the "bedroom tax" and the overall benefits cap * Scrap the Work Capability Assessment * Modernise employment rights to make them fit for the "gig economy"
Change UK
Change UK
* Rights for workers to be notified of their shifts one month in advance * The right to bereavement leave following a death in the immediate family * Lower cap on pension fund management fees * Tax breaks for companies that offer longer-term secure career contracts to staff
Green Party
Green Party
* Introduce a universal basic income to replace the benefits and tax system * Phase in a four-day working week * Ban zero-hour contracts and unpaid internships * Introduce a maximum pay ratio in an organisation of 10:1, reducing the gap between the best and worst paid
UKIP
UKIP
* End the Work Capability Assessment and replace it with a system using qualified medical practitioners * Scrap the "bedroom tax" * No benefits paid to foreign nationals resident in the UK until they have paid tax for five years * Minimise the use of zero-hour contracts
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* Powers over social security devolved to Wales * Abolish the "bedroom tax" * Universal free childcare for 40 hours a week * £35 a week payment for every child in a low-income family
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Demand UK government halts the rollout of universal credit until "fundamental flaws" are addressed * Campaign against the decision to accelerate the timetable for raising women's state pension age, affecting women born in the 1950s * Oppose plans to increase the state pension age beyond 66 and demand the government pays the TV licence for pensioners * Introduce a £10-a-week child payment for all families on eligible benefits lifting 30,000 children out of poverty * Make the minimum wage for 16 to 24-year-olds the same as for over 25s, and ban unpaid trial shifts
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Stronger regulation of the gig economy, and oppose deregulation of employment rights * Stronger focus on careers advice * Support a fairer UK-wide welfare system and revised package of welfare mitigations for NI
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* New childcare strategy to establish 44,000 affordable places * Keep NI household taxes the lowest in the UK * Defer water charges in the next Assembly term * Maintain free public transport for over-60s and keep the lone pensioner allowance * Support the co-ownership housing scheme in Northern Ireland and support the purchase of 3,000 new affordable homes over the next three year
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Abolish zero-hours contracts * Introduce a real living wage * Establish a new "welfare mitigation package" that protects the most vulnerable
SDLP
SDLP
* Increase childcare provision from 12.5 hours per week to 20 hours per week, potentially increasing to 30 hours once new budget is agreed * Regulation of zero-hours contracts * Introduce a "true living wage" to reflect rising costs of living
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* Make agri-food an attractive career option * Suspend universal credit until fundamental reforms are carried out
Conservative
Conservative
* Raise the national living wage to £10.50 an hour by 2024 for those over the age of 21 * New "collective" workplace pension schemes and new controls on transferring pensions * Restaurants to be forced to hand over tips to staff and share pooled tips fairly
Labour
Labour
* Introduce a "real living wage" of £10 an hour in 2020 for all workers over the age of 16 * Eliminate in-work poverty over the course of the first parliament and ban zero-hours contracts * Scrap universal credit * Abolish the two-child benefits limit and end the freeze on working-age benefits * Increase statutory maternity pay from nine to 12 months
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Reverse the cuts to work allowances in universal credit, enabling people to work for longer before their benefits are cut * Scrap the two-child limit on family benefits, the "bedroom tax" and the overall benefits cap * Scrap the Work Capability Assessment * Modernise employment rights to make them fit for the "gig economy"
Green Party
Green Party
* Introduce a universal basic income to replace the benefits and tax system * Phase in a four-day working week * Ban zero-hour contracts and unpaid internships * Introduce a maximum pay ratio in an organisation of 10:1, reducing the gap between the best and worst paid
UKIP
UKIP
* End work capability assessments and replace them with a system using qualified medical practitioners * Scrap the "bedroom tax" * No benefits paid to foreign nationals resident in the UK until they have paid tax for five years * Minimise the use of zero-hour contracts
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Set up a national carers' support review group * Increase the number of seasonal workers from 2,500 to 10,000 to address labour shortages in the UK soft fruit sector
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* Scrap universal credit * Enshrine "right to food" in law * Increase child benefit and eradicate child poverty * Create "tens of thousands" of jobs in green industries and other areas of social benefit
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Reverse cuts to universal credit * Reduce the wait for the first benefits payment * Introduce universal access to basic services * Increase provision of free meals for children, with a particular focus on breakfast * Increase access to free sanitary products
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Increase the minimum wage to match the living wage, with a target of £10 an hour * Roll back anti-trade-union laws * End zero-hours contracts * Rights for employees to cooperatively manage and own their companies
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* Support workers make claims to ensure their pay keeps pace with inflation * Take positive action to encourage employers to employ disabled workers * Remove anti-trade union laws
Green Party
Green Party
* 40% of board members in public companies and public sector boards to be women * Worker representation to be established on the boards of larger companies * Ban “zero-hours” contracts * Increase child benefit
Conservative
Conservative
* Introduce new fiscal rules, including maintaining a balanced budget – not spending more than is brought in – and ensuring investment does not exceed 3% of GDP * £5bn to support getting broadband to the hardest-to-reach 20% of the country * £1bn research and development investment in the UK car industry
Labour
Labour
* £150bn investment in schools, hospitals and housing * £250bn of public investment into energy, housing and transport through a national transformation fund * A further £250bn in loans for a new national investment bank and a network of regional development banks * Rail, mail, water and the energy grid taken back into public ownership * No income tax, National Insurance or VAT increases for 95% of the population
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* £100bn plus investment in infrastructure, including renewable energy, transport and housing * £5bn investment in a new Green Investment Bank to attract private investment for public projects * Install hyper-fast, fibre optic broadband across the UK and extend superfast broadband to all rural properties * Double innovation and research spending
Change UK
Change UK
* Flat rate of 30% for pensions tax relief * International tax avoidance treaty, enforced through a new body at the United Nations * Stronger government oversight of regulators, and an emphasis on the "public benefit interest" of corporate governance * Establish a long-term "fiscal trigger" mechanism that would advise governments on the level of stimulus required over the medium and long term
Green Party
Green Party
* Develop alternatives to GDP as an economic measure * Invest in and support new technologies to create new green jobs * Reduce National Insurance contributions for small businesses * Introduce fines for big businesses that fail to pay small businesses on time
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* £200bn spending programme on left-behind regions and road and rail projects – with money coming from scrapping HS2, not paying the EU divorce bill and halving aid spending * High-speed wifi rolled out across the country * Business rates cut to zero outside the M25 to help High Streets thrive * Abolish inheritance tax * Regenerate coastal communities with new investment, jobs and tourism
UKIP
UKIP
* Raise personal tax allowance to £13,000 * Abolish inheritance tax * Strengthen economic ties with the Commonwealth * Remove VAT from domestic fuel, sanitary products and repairs to commercial, residential, historic and listed buildings * £50bn in government loans to fund a 20-year manufacturing expansion programme
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* £5bn EU transformation fund for Wales to tackle social inequality * Ultra-fast broadband and 5G mobile signal across Wales * Double funding for Visit Wales and cut tourism VAT
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* Protect Scotland’s "fair and progressive" tax system * Invest £2bn in Scotland’s economy by establishing a Scottish national investment bank * Oppose any proposed increase in VAT or National Insurance * Secure Scotland’s membership of the European single market and the customs union, protecting access for Scottish business
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Stronger focus on productivity and competitiveness issues * Investment in skills training through apprenticeships, further education and hybrid apprenticeship degrees * Strengthening NI's research base, and combating threats from Brexit
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Create 50,000 jobs through a rural jobs focus, investment in skills and reducing the corporation tax rate to 10% * Pursue greater Brexit readiness cash allocations to Northern Ireland departments * Support the creation of UK prosperity funds, which reflect Northern Ireland’s regional needs and priorities
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Create more "well-paid jobs", promote regional balance, reduce carbon emissions, and raise productivity * Foster an open, rights-based society that a range of people want to live, work, and invest in * Strengthen the all-Ireland economy and align the north with the higher growth rate in the south * Prioritise rural areas for broadband investment
SDLP
SDLP
* Provide regionally balanced investment in infrastructure, job creation and young workers * Support traditional primary, manufacturing and services sectors while prioritising new sectors where there is potential for growth and exports
Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist Party
* Aim for 20% of the NI economy to come from manufacturing industries * Reduce corporation tax * Make NI tourism a £1bn industry by 2020
Conservative
Conservative
* UK-wide "shared prosperity fund" to replace EU structural funds post-Brexit * Reform business rates in Wales
Labour
Labour
* A focus on the “foundation” economy – essential goods and services that communities depend on, namely tourism, food, retail and care * A development bank has been launched * Public sector procurement to use Wales-based firms where possible * Create 100,000 all-age apprenticeships between 2016-21 * 30 hours free childcare for three and four-year-olds
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Reform the business rates system, prioritising the digital economy * Support the creation of a Welsh Development Bank
Green Party
Green Party
* A "green new deal", transforming the way the economy works * Create high-quality jobs and end workplace exploitation * Tackle wage inequality * Introduce a universal basic income * Phase in a four-day week
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* £200bn spending programme on left-behind regions and road and rail projects – with money coming from scrapping HS2, not paying the EU divorce bill and halving aid spending * High-speed wifi rolled out across the country * Business rates cut to zero outside the M25 to help High Streets thrive * Abolish inheritance tax * Regenerate coastal communities with new investment, jobs and tourism
UKIP
UKIP
* Raise personal tax allowance to £13,000 * Abolish inheritance tax * Strengthen economic ties with the Commonwealth * Remove VAT from domestic fuel, sanitary products and repairs to commercial, residential, historic and listed buildings * £50bn in government loans to fund a 20-year manufacturing expansion programme
Scottish Conservative
Scottish Conservative
* Stop increasing income tax differences between Scotland and the rest of the UK * £1bn deal with mobile phone companies to tackle rural "not-spots"
Scottish Labour
Scottish Labour
* Introduce a real living wage of £10 an hour * An industrial strategy to deliver high-wage, high-skill jobs * Ask large corporations to pay more
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Scottish Liberal Democrats
* Stop Brexit and the "damage" it would do to the economy * Programme of capital investment to stimulate growth across all areas of the UK * Double research spending across the economy * High speed broadband for every home and business
Brexit Party
Brexit Party
* £200bn spending programme on left-behind regions and road and rail projects – with money coming from scrapping HS2, not paying the EU divorce bill and halving aid spending * High-speed wifi rolled out across the country * Business rates cut to zero outside the M25 to help High Streets thrive * Abolish inheritance tax * Regenerate coastal communities with new investment, jobs and tourism
Scottish Green Party
Scottish Green Party
* Ditch "neoliberal" economics for good * Create 200,000 jobs by 2035 in Scotland’s renewables industry, energy efficiency, forestry and North Sea decommissioning * Create a government-led "Scottish Green New Deal" to invest in green industrialisation * Abolish zero-hours contracts, close the gender pay gap, and ensure that everyone is paid a "real living wage" * Trial a four-day working week
People Before Profit
People Before Profit
* Introduce a progressive local income tax in place of the current rates system * Oppose privatisation of any public services, including private finance initiative (PFI) projects * Oppose the reduction of corporation tax in NI
Green Party
Green Party
* Wealth tax of 2% per year introduced for the wealthiest 1% of people * Scrap planned reduction in corporation tax and increase it to 30% for bigger companies * Introduce a “radical” reform of inheritance tax * Increase the Northern Ireland block grant from Westminster
Conservative
Conservative
* Right to shared ownership for housing association tenants in new houses * Future Homes Standard to be introduced aimed at improving energy efficiency * New regulatory regimes for building safety and construction
Labour
Labour
* Build one million affordable homes – most for social rent – over 10 years * 100,000 discounted homes for first-time buyers * Improve standards, security and affordability for renters, with controls on rents and an end to "no fault" evictions * End rough sleeping within five years, make 8,000 homes available for those with a history of rough sleeping and introduce a £100m plan for emergency winter accommodation
Liberal Democrats
Liberal Democrats
* Build 300,000 new homes a year by 2024, including 100,000 homes for social rent * Create at least 10 new garden cities in England, with tens of thousands of new zero carbon homes * Government-backed tenancy deposit loans for all first-time renters under 30
Change UK
Change UK
* Partnerships between the public and private sectors to deliver large-scale affordable housing in areas of high demand * Scale back business and agricultural property relief to generate revenues for social housing
Green Party
Green Party
* Establish half a million new socially rented homes in five years, with secure tenures and affordable rents for residents * Reform land taxes so that the burden is switched to large landowners
UKIP
UKIP
* Five-year residency qualification for any non-UK buyers of residential property in designated areas in England * Encourage the building of modular housing, made by British companies * Abolish stamp duty * Social housing for UK citizens only
Plaid Cymru
Plaid Cymru
* Bring empty properties back into use * Strengthen the rights of consumers who buy new-build houses * £3bn home energy efficiency programme * Major investment in affordable homes * Introduce rent relief for people who pay more than 30% of their income on rent
Scottish National Party
Scottish National Party
* £25m over three years to build new, affordable homes in rural Scotland * Build 50,000 affordable homes by 2021 * Help first-time buyers get on the property ladder by lending them a portion of their deposit * Eradicate rough sleeping in Scotland, backed by a £50m fund
Alliance Party
Alliance Party
* Legislate to ensure the housing executive encourages and facilitates mixed housing * Support for increased housebuilding in NI to address housing pressures
Democratic Unionist Party
Democratic Unionist Party
* Build 8,000 social and affordable houses by 2020 * Introduce a town centre regeneration challenge fund, which local councils, chambers of trade and others could bid for annually * Create community land trusts for affordable homes * Implement the Energywise Scheme in Northern Ireland to help improve the energy efficiency of homes and tackle fuel poverty * Overhaul support services for the homeless
Sinn Fein
Sinn Fein
* Increase social hou