Election 2019

Who should I vote for? General election 2019 policy guide

  • 13 November 2019
issues guide

The UK's main parties have begun to announce their campaign promises ahead of a general election on 12 December.

To help you decide who you might vote for, here's a guide to where the parties currently stand on the key issues.

This guide will be updated on the launch of manifestos - the full list of official pledges parties make to voters, explaining what they would do if elected.