Lady Sylvia Hermon to stand down as MP for North Down
- 6 November 2019
Lady Hermon has confirmed she is standing down and will not run to retain the Westminster seat she has held for 18 years.
She first won the North Down seat in 2001 as an Ulster Unionist.
She left the party in 2010 after it agreed an electoral pact with the Conservatives and since then has sat as an independent unionist.
The 64-year-old backed remain in the 2016 EU referendum and voted against Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.
More to follow.