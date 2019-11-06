Image copyright PA Media

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson is stepping down from his role and will not run as an MP in the December election.

He says he will continue to campaign for the party, and the decision was "personal, not political".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked Mr Watson for his service, adding: "This is not the end of our work together."

Mr Watson has often been at odds with the leadership and faced an attempt to oust him at Labour's conference.

But in his letter to Mr Corbyn, the former MP for West Bromwich, thanked the leader "for the decency and courtesy you have shown me over the last four years, even in difficult times".

He added: "Our many shared interests are less well known than our political differences, but I will continue to devote myself to the things we often talk about" - including gambling regulation, stopping press intrusion and campaigns on public health.