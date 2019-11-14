General Election 2019: Northern Ireland candidates

Northern Ireland goes to the polls on 12 December to elect 18 MPs to Westminster.

Candidates running for election are listed below and are also available on the Electoral Office for NI website.

Candidates listed alphabetically by surname.

BELFAST EAST

Naomi Long, Alliance Party

Carl McClean, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP)

Gavin Robinson, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

BELFAST NORTH

Nigel Dodds, DUP

John Finucane, Sinn Féin

Nuala McAllister, Alliance Party

BELFAST SOUTH

Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party

Claire Hanna, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)

Michael Henderson, UUP

Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP

Chris McHugh, Aontú

BELFAST WEST

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit

Monica Digney, Aontú

Paul Doherty, SDLP

Donnamarie Higgins, Alliance Party

Paul Maskey, Sinn Féin

Frank McCoubrey, DUP

EAST ANTRIM

Steve Aiken, UUP

Danny Donnelly, Alliance Party

Oliver McMullan, Sinn Féin

Angela Mulholland, SDLP

Philip Randle, Green Party NI

Aaron Rankin, NI Conservatives

Sammy Wilson, DUP

EAST LONDONDERRY

Gregory Campbell, DUP

Richard Holmes, UUP

Cara Hunter, SDLP

Chris McCaw, Alliance Party

Sean McNicholl, Aontú

Dermot Nicholl, Sinn Féin

FERMANAGH & SOUTH TYRONE

Matthew Beaumont, Alliance Party

Tom Elliott, UUP

Adam Gannon, SDLP

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Féin

Caroline Wheeler, Independent

FOYLE

Colum Eastwood, SDLP

Rachael Ferguson, Alliance Party

Darren Guy, UUP

Shaun Harkin, People Before Profit

Elisha McCallion, Sinn Féin

Anne McCloskey, Aontú

Gary Middleton, DUP

LAGAN VALLEY

Robbie Butler, UUP

Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP

Sorcha Eastwood, Alliance Party

Ally Haydock, SDLP

Gary Hynds, NI Conservatives

Alan Love, UKIP

Gary McCleave, Sinn Féin

MID ULSTER

Mel Boyle, Alliance Party

Keith Buchanan, DUP

Denise Johnston, SDLP

Francie Molloy, Sinn Féin

Conor Rafferty, Independent

Neil Richardson, UUP

NEWRY & ARMAGH

Mickey Brady, Sinn Féin

Pete Byrne, SDLP

Jackie Coade, Alliance

William Irwin, DUP

Martin Kelly, Aontú

Sam Nicholson, UUP

NORTH ANTRIM

Margaret Anne McKillop, SDLP

Cara McShane, Sinn Féin

Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party

Ian Paisley, DUP

Stephen Palmer , Independent

Robin Swann, UUP

NORTH DOWN

Alan Chambers, UUP

Alex Easton, DUP

Stephen Farry, Alliance Party

Matthew Robinson, NI Conservatives

SOUTH ANTRIM

John Blair, Alliance Party

Paul Girvan, DUP

Declan Kearney, Sinn Féin

Danny Kinahan, UUP

Roisin Lynch, SDLP

SOUTH DOWN

Paul Brady, Aontú

Patrick Brown, Alliance Party

Glyn Hanna, DUP

Chris Hazzard, Sinn Féin

Jill Macauley, UUP

Michael Savage, SDLP

STRANGFORD

Grant Abraham, NI Conservatives

Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party

Joe Boyle, SDLP

Ryan Carlin, Sinn Féin

Martin Macartney, Green Party NI

Jim Shannon, DUP

Philip Smith, UUP

Robert Stephenson, UKIP

UPPER BANN

Doug Beattie, UUP

Dolores Kelly, SDLP

Carla Lockhart, DUP

John O'Dowd, Sinn Féin

Eóin Tennyson, Alliance Party

WEST TYRONE

Órfhlaith Begley, Sinn Féin

Thomas Buchanan, DUP

Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party

Susan Glass, Green Party NI

James Hope, Aontú

Daniel McCrossan, SDLP

Andy McKane, UUP