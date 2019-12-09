Image copyright Getty Images

Many of us are familiar with what goes on inside a polling station. You march in, someone finds you on a list and gives you a ballot paper. You then head off to a booth to use your stubby pencil to mark your X.

But what are the unspoken dos and don'ts of polling day?

Can you take a selfie?

The Electoral Commission advises against it because it risks accidentally giving away how someone else voted, which is against the law.

However, the Commission adds that people are welcome to share photos taken outside a polling station "to encourage your friends and family to vote".

What about telling social media followers how you voted?

Yes you can - but only about your vote and not anyone else's.

And again, to avoid any risk of posting about someone else's vote, you are advised not to update your account while inside the polling station.

The punishment for revealing how another person voted - even accidentally - is up to £5,000, or six months in prison.

You are not allowed to take a photo of the ballot paper you are given in a polling station - but you can snap your postal ballot paper, as electoral law treats them differently.

Are pets allowed in polling stations?

Animals, apart from assistance dogs, are not usually allowed inside polling stations.

So, you may need to leave your four-legged friend outside if you do decide to take them with you.

Can you wear political clothing?

The Electoral Commission says there is nothing in legislation to prevent you from wearing a slogan going into a polling station, with the intention of voting.

You should, however, leave immediately afterwards as campaigning inside polling stations is not permitted, and this could be seen as doing just that by the presiding officer.

Suppose you've been drinking - can you still vote?

Yes. Polling station staff cannot refuse a voter simply because they are drunk or under the influence of drugs, unless they are disruptive.

Can I discuss the candidates with my partner?

Before you go to vote - yes. Inside the polling station - definitely not.

Political discussion is banned inside the polling station and staff will step in if they hear any chat about the different candidates or parties.

People are also not allowed to distribute party leaflets or other literature in the polling station.

I'm nervous. Can a friend come and help me?

Yes they can come to the polling station with you, if they are registered to vote there, but not into the booth where you cast your vote.

If the friend is not registered to vote there they may be refused entry into the polling station. This is at the discretion of the station staff.

Can I put a smiley face instead?

The Electoral Commission says the best way to make sure your vote is counted is to mark an X in a box.

But a smiley face or anything which is interpreted by a returning officer as an expression of preference "must not be rejected if the voter's intention is clear", its guidance to returning officers says.

Can my child mark the X for me?

No - a child is not allowed to mark your vote on the ballot paper.

Can I write a message to the politicians?

You can, but it may mean your vote won't be counted.

If you wish to vote for a candidate you should avoid writing comments in the margin. It might confuse the counters and lead to your vote being deemed doubtful and subsequently rejected.

Can I sign my ballot paper?

People do occasionally sign their ballots, but if the name is identifiable then again your vote will not count.