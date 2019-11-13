Election 2019: Parties standing for election

This is a list of parties with candidates standing in the UK general election on 12 December 2019.

Main parties' policies are compared in the general election policy guide.

Parties will be added to the list as candidates are confirmed as standing. The deadline for the delivery of nomination papers by candidates to the Returning Officer is Thursday 14 November 2019.

Parties

Alliance Party

Animal Welfare Party

Brexit Party

British National Party

Christian Peoples Alliance

Conservative Party

Democratic Unionist Party

English Democrats

Green Party for England & Wales

The Independent Group for Change (Change UK)

Labour Party

Liberal Party

Liberal Democrats

Libertarian

Monster Raving Loony Party

North East Party

Northern Ireland Green Party

The Peace Party

People Before Profit

Plaid Cymru

Scottish Greens

Scottish National Party

Sinn Fein

Social Democratic Party

Social Democratic and Labour Party

Socialist Party of Great Britain

UKIP

Ulster Unionist Party

Women's Equality Party

Workers Revolutionary Party

The Yorkshire Party

Young People's Party