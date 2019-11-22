Image caption Norwich is famous for Colman's Mustard, although the factory producing the fiery condiment closed in the summer

Those not too familiar with Norwich probably only know it as the city where the mustard comes from and the home of Delia Smith's football club.

Holidaymakers may know it as the gateway to the Broads, and anyone who's ever had to travel here will tell you it's out of the way and can take ages to reach.

All of this is true - although Colman's mustard is now being made in the Midlands - but Norwich is about a lot more.

It's a city with a changing profile; one whose wealth was founded on agriculture but is now increasingly seen as a city of science and research.

That is epitomised by the growth of the Norwich Research Park, where 3,000 scientists and clinicians work for 115 different organisations.

Delia Smith is joint majority shareholder of Norwich City, back in the Premier League

They include the John Innes Centre, with its worldwide reputation for crop science; the Quadram Institute, which specialises in food and health studies; and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is now ranked as one of the top 25 universities in the UK, while the newly-created Norwich University of the Arts is already making a name for itself with its media and fashion courses.

And the city that used to draw people in from around the county to work in its shoe and food factories is now a mecca for shoppers. The old Nestle chocolate factory has made way for a shopping centre.

When it comes to politics, the city stands out as the only place in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to have voted Remain. Fifty-six per cent of voters here chose that option, while 59% of voters in the three counties as a whole voted Leave.

But dig deeper into the politics of Norwich and you'll see that this is a tale of two cities.

Norwich comprises two Parliamentary constituencies, and the city was the only place to vote Remain in the 2016 referendum

The Norwich South constituency, which covers most of the city itself, contains most of the Remain voters. The seat has been held by either Labour or the Liberal Democrats since 1987.

Norwich North, meanwhile, is a classic bellwether seat that has been held by the governing party since 1983. A majority of voters here backed Leave.

Norwich South, which contains the UEA, has a very young population: 35% of people are between the ages of 18 and 35. In Norwich North, that figure is only 21%.

It means that when it comes to Brexit one part of the city is very keen on the Conservative argument of "get it done", while the other is more interested in how it can be stopped.

But jobs and the economy are also big talking points: Unilever is closing its Colman's mustard factory, Virgin Money has announced plans to shut its Norwich operation and local newspaper group Archant is moving its printing operation outside the county.

The University of East Anglia was founded in 1963 on the western edge of the city

And there are other day-to-day concerns that voters would like the politicians to be talking about. The local mental health trust is the only one in the country to be in special measures, and county lines drug dealers work the housing estates.

The move on to Universal Credit hasn't been completely smooth while anti-poverty campaigners say there has been a rise in rough sleeping and food bank use.

Sixty-four per cent of people in Norwich North own their own homes. In Norwich South, it's just 45%.

Poor transport infrastructure is another big talking point: rail services are slowly improving and a new ring road has just opened. But other much-needed upgrades, particularly to the A47, keep getting delayed.

Concern for the environment is another big issue in this city. The Green Party is the main opposition on Norwich City Council and topped the Norwich vote in European elections.

Climate change rallies have always attracted large crowds. Extinction Rebellion claims that Norwich sent more people to its fortnight of protests in London than almost anywhere else outside the capital.

As in many other places, there is a weariness here with Brexit and a wish that the politicians would turn their attention to other, arguably more pressing, issues.