Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Research by charities suggested 29.3% of children in Wales were in poverty in 2017-18

Plaid Cymru has claimed it would be able to take 50,000 children out of poverty if it formed the next Welsh Government.

Party leader Adam Price said it would bring in a weekly payment to low income families of £35 for every child.

Plaid also promises to introduce free childcare for all one to three-year-olds in Wales.

The Labour-led Welsh Government has been asked to comment.

Plaid Cymru described the payment as one of its key policies for the UK general election on 12 December - although it would only be able to bring it in if it won power at the next Welsh Assembly election in 2021.

Mr Price said it was his party's aim that no child in Wales should have to grow up in poverty.

"Poverty is completely avoidable, and there can be no excuse for it," he said.

"While turning the tide on child poverty is not easy, the key to it is having the necessary political will."