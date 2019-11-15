Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Davies was briefly the Conservatives' general election candidate for Ynys Mon

The Welsh Conservative general election candidate selection process has "fallen short" according to senior assembly member from the party.

On Wednesday ex-MP Chris Davies who lost his seat after a expenses conviction quit the poll after briefly becoming the candidate for Ynys Mon.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay there were "lessons to be learnt" for the party.

He said this election campaign was a "unique situation" and "it hasn't gone as smoothly as one might have wanted".

Asked on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast if the Welsh Conservatives had had the "stickiest start of the lot" Mr Ramsey responded: "I think it's fair comment.

"There is no use pretending that the last couple of weeks haven't been difficult," he said.

Image caption Nick Ramsay: "Other parties have their problems as well"

Mr Ramsay also reflected on the dismay within the party over Alun Cairns's resignations as Welsh secretary, over claims he knew about a former aide's role in the "sabotage" of a rape trial despite denying it,

Ross England had been selected as the Conservatives' assembly election candidate for the Vale of Glamorgan, but is now suspended.

"The loss of Alun Cairns right at the start of the election campaign was something nobody would want," Mr Ramsay said.

Responding to the suggestion that the Welsh Conservative candidate selection process was "seriously flawed and chaotic", Mr Ramsey replied: "It's fallen short.

"I'll be honest - I think that there are lessons to be learnt from this.

"I think that there are lessons to be learnt from each election. Other parties have their problems as well."