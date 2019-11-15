General election 2019: Who is standing in Scotland?
Nominations have closed for people and parties wanting to stand in the general election on 12 December.
The SNP, Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and Scottish Liberal Democrats will be fielding candidates in all 59 constituencies in Scotland.
The Scottish Greens have 22 candidates, and the Brexit Party will have 15.
There are also a a number of independent candidates and other parties standing for election across the country.
Here is the full list of candidates for each seat, listed alphabetically.
Aberdeen North
Nurul Hoque Ali - Scottish Labour
Kirsty Blackman - SNP
Isobel Davidson - Scottish Lib Dems
Ryan Houghton - Scottish Conservative
Guy Ingerson - Scottish Green Party
Seb Leslie - Brexit Party
Aberdeen South
Stephen Mark Flynn - SNP
Douglas Aaron Lumsden - Scottish Conservative
Shona Simpson - Scottish Labour
Ian Yuill - Scottish Lib Dems
Airdrie & Shotts
William Peter Maurice Crossman - Scottish Lib Dems
Neil Charles Gray - SNP
Helen Margaret McFarlane - Scottish Labour
Rosemary McGowan - Scottish Green Party
Lorraine Nolan - Scottish Conservative
Angus
Dave Doogan - SNP
Kirstene Janette Hair - Scottish Conservative
Ben George Lawrie - Scottish Lib Dems
Monique Tamara Miller - Scottish Labour
Argyll & Bute
Rhea Barnes - Scottish Labour
Gary Mulvaney - Scottish Conservative
Brendan O'Hara - SNP
Alan Reid - Scottish Lib Dems
Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
Helena Bongard - Scottish Lib Dems
Allan Dorans - SNP
Martin Dowey - Scottish Conservative
Duncan Townson - Scottish Labour
Ayrshire Central
Emma Florence Farthing - Scottish Lib Dems
Louise McPhater - Scottish Labour
Derek Daniel Stillie - Scottish Conservative
Philippa Whitford - SNP
Ayrshire North & Arran
Patricia Gibson - SNP
Cameron Craig Gilmore - Scottish Labour
David John Nairn - Scottish Greens
David Rocks - Scottish Conservative
Louise Amanda Lang Young - Scottish Lib Dems
Banff & Buchan
Brian Robert Balcombe - Scottish Labour
David James Duguid - Scottish Conservative
Paul Crombie Robertson - SNP
Alison Fiona Smith - Scottish Lib Dems
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
Ian Davidson - Scottish Labour
Calum Kerr - SNP
John Lamont - Scottish Conservative
Jenny Marr- Scottish Lib Dems
Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross
Cheryl Ann McDonald- Scottish Labour
Karl Calder Rosie - SNP
Andrew David Sinclair - Scottish Conservative
Sandra Skinner - Brexit Party
Jamie Hume Stone - Scottish Lib Dems
Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill
Steven Bonnar - SNP
Hugh Gaffney - Scottish Labour
Patrick Pearse McAleer- Scottish Green
David Allan Stevens - Scottish Lib Dems
Nathan Wilson - Scottish Conservative
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East
Roz McCall - Scottish Conservative
Stuart Campbell McDonald - SNP
James Daniel McPhilemy - Scottish Labour
Susan Murray - Scottish Lib Dems
Dumfries & Galloway
Richard Lambert Thomas Arkless - SNP
Alister William Jack - Scottish Conservative
William Ranald McNabb Laurie - Scottish Lib Dems
Ted Thompson - Scottish Labour
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale
Amanda Kathryn Burgauer - SNP
Nick Chisholm - Scottish Labour
John Ferry - Scottish Lib Dem
David Gordon Mundell - Scottish Conservative
Dumbartonshire West
Peter Connolly - Scottish Green Party
Martin Docherty - SNP
Jennifer Ann Strachen Lang - Scottish Lib Dems
Alix Mathieson - Scottish Conservative
Jean Anne Mitchell - Scottish Labour
Andrew Joseph Muir - Independent
Dundee East
Michael Crichton - Scottish Lib Dems
Rosalind Garton - Scottish Labour
Stewart Hosie - SNP
George Morton - Independent
Philip Duncan Scott - Scottish Conservative
Dundee West
Quinta Ebot Arrey - Christian People's Alliance
Daniel Coleman - Scottish Lib Dems
Chris Law - SNP
Jim Malone - Scottish Labour
Stuart Waiton - Brexit Party
Tess White - Scottish Conservative
Dunfermline & West Fife
Rebecca Louise Marie Bell - Scottish Lib Dems
Moira McDonald Benny - Scottish Conservative
Douglas Chapman - SNP
Mags Hall - Scottish Green
Cara Laura Hilton - Scottish Labour
East Dunbartonshire
Amy Callaghan - SNP
Rosie Dickson - Independent
Pam Gosal - Scottish Conservative
Donald Murdo MacKay - UKIP
Liam McKenchnie - Scottish Family Party
Callum McNally - Scottish Labour
Carolynn Scrimgeour - Scottish Green
Jo Swinson - Scottish Lib Dems
East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow
Erica Bradley-Young - Scottish Greens
Lisa Cameron - SNP
Gail MacGregor - Scottish Conservative
David MacKay - UKIP
Monique McAdams- Scottish Labour
Ewan McRobert - Scottish Lib Dems
East Lothian
Craig William Hoy - Scottish Conservative
Kenneth Wright MacAskill - SNP
Robert James O'Riordan - Scottish Lib Dems
David Henry Alan Sisson - UKIP
Martin David Whitfield - Scottish Labour
East Renfrewshire
Carolann Davidson - Scottish Labour
Paul Masterton - Scottish Conservative
Andrew James McGlynn - Scottish Lib Dems
Kirsten Frances Oswald - SNP
Edinburgh East
Sheila Gilmore - Scottish Labour Party
Claire Helen Innes Miller - Scottish Green Party
Eleanor Margaret Louise Price - Scottish Conservative
Jill Mary Reilly - Scottish Lib Dems
Tommy Sheppard - SNP
Edinburgh North & Leith
Heather Jane Astbury - Renew
Deidre Leanne Brock - SNP
Steve Burgess - Scottish Green Party
Iain McGill - Scottish Conservative
Gordon John Munro - Labour and Co-operative Party
Robert Speirs - Brexit Party
Bruce Roy Wilson - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Edinburgh South
Alan Christopher Beal - Scottish Lib Dems
Nick Cook - Scottish Conservative
Catriona Mary Elizabeth MacDonald - SNP
Ian Murray - Scottish Labour
Kate Nevens - Scottish Green
Edinburgh South West
David Craig Ballantine - Brexit Party
Mev Brown - Social Democratic Party Scotland
Joanna Catherine Cherry - SNP
Sophie Cooke - Scottish Labour Party
Tom Inglis - Scottish Lib Dems
Callum Arron Laidlaw - Scottish Conservative
Ben Parker - Scottish Green Party
Edinburgh West
Craig William Bolton - Scottish Labour Party
Elaine Gunn - Scottish Green Party
Graham James Hutchison - Scottish Conservative
Christine Anne Jardine - Scottish Liberal Democrats
Sarah Louise Masson - SNP
Falkirk
Safia Ali - Scottish Labour
Tom McLaughlin - Scottish Green
Johnny McNally - SNP
Lynn Munro - Scottish Conservative
Austin Stanley Reid - Scottish Lib Dems
Glasgow Central
Elaine Michelle Gallagher - Scottish Green
Faten Hameed - Scottish Labour
Ewan Hoyle - Scottish Lib Dems
Flora Minerva Scarabello - Scottish Conservative
Alison Emily Thewliss - SNP
Glasgow East
James Wallace Harrison - Scottish Lib Dems
Thomas Jordan Kerr - Scottish Conservative
David Melvyn Linden - SNP
Kate Watson - Scottish Labour
Glasgow North
Andrew Scott Chamberlain - Scottish Lib Dems
Dionne Moore Cocozza - Brexit Party
Tony Curtis - Scottish Conservative
Pam Duncan Glancy - Scottish Labour
Patrick John Grady - SNP
Cass MacGregor - Scottish Green
Glasgow North East
Lauren Bennie - Scottish Conservative
McLAUGHLIN, Elizabeth Anne McLaughlin - SNP
Nicholas Christopher Moohan - Scottish Lib Dems
Paul John Sweeney - Scottish Labour
Glasgow North West
Ade Aibinu - Scottish Conservative
Patricia Josephine Ferguson - Scottish Labour
Carol Frances Monaghan - SNP
James Douglas Spiers - Scottish Lib Dems
Glasgow South
Carole Louise Ford - Scottish Lib Dems
Dan Hutchison - Scottish Green
Johann MacDougall Lamont - Scottish Labour
Stewart Malcolm McDonald - SNP
Danyaal Ali Raja - Brexit Party
Kyle Alan Kerr Thornton - Scottish Conservative
Glasgow South West
Peter Brown - Brexit Party
Ben Denton-Cardew - Scottish Lib Dems
Thomas Haddow - Scottish Conservative
Matt Kerr - Scottish Labour
Chris Stephens - SNP
Glenrothes
Pat Egan - Scottish Labour
Victor Robert Farrell - Brexit Party
Peter Grant - SNP
Jane Ann Liston - Scottish Lib Dems
Amy Louise Thomson - Scottish Conservative
Gordon
Colin James Clark - Scottish Conservative
Heather Toni Herbert - Scottish Labour
James Bradley Oates - Scottish Lib Dems
Richard Gordon Thomson - SNP
Inverclyde
Ronnie Cowan - SNP
Haroun Malik - Scottish Conservative
Martin McCluskey - Scottish Labour
Jacci Stoyle - Scottish Lib Dems
Inverness, Nairn, Badneoch & Strathspey
Ariane Claire Burgess - Scottish Greens
Les Durance - Brexit Party
Fiona Gay Fawcett - Scottish Conservative
Drew Hendry - SNP
Robert Denis James Rixson - Scottish Lib Dems
Lewis Ian Whyte - Scottish Labour
Kilmarnock & Loudon
Alan Brown - SNP
Caroline Hollins - Scottish Conservative
Stef Johnstone - Scottish Libertarian Party
Kevin McGregor - Scottish Labour
Edward John Thornley - Scottish Lib Dems
Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath
Gill Cole-Hamilton - Scottish Lib Dems
James Neale Hanvey - SNP
Lesley Laird - Scottish Labour
Kathleen Frances Leslie - Scottish Conservative
Scott John Colin Rutherford - Scottish Green
Mitch William - Brexit Party
Lanark & Hamilton East
Angela Crawley - SNP
Shona Ruth Haslam - Scottish Conservative
Andrew Michael Hilland - Scottish Labour
Jane Patricia Pickard - Scottish Lib Dems
Linlithgow & Falkirk East
Marc Bozza - Brexit Party
Martyn Day - SNP
Charles John Kennedy - Scottish Conservative
Gillian Audrey Mackay - Scottish Green
Wendy Margaret Milne - Scottish Labour
Sally Pattle - Scottish Lib Dems
Mark Andrew Tunnicliff - Veterans and People's Party
Livingston
Hannah Mary Bardell - SNP
Charles Christopher Dundas - Scottish Lib Dems
Cameron Glasgow - Scottish Green
Caitlin Margaret Mary Kane - Scottish Labour
Damian Joseph Timson - Scottish Conservative
Midlothian
Steve Arrundale - Scottish Lib Dems
Rebecca Jane Fraser - Scottish Conservative
Danielle Rowley - Scottish Labour
Owen George Thomson - SNP
Moray
CAMPBELL TREVOR, Fiona Margaret Campbell Trevor - Scottish Lib Dems
Jo Kirby - Scottish Labour
Laura Mitchell - SNP
ROSS, Douglas Ross - Scottish Conservative
Rob Scorer - UKIP
Motherwell & Wishaw
Angela Feeney - Scottish Labour
Marion Fellow - SNP
Megan Gallacher - Scottish Conservative
Christopher Wilson - Scottish Lib Dems
Neil Wilson - UKIP
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Alison MacCorquodale - Scottish Labour
Angus Brendan MacNeil - SNP
Neil Mitchison - Scottish Lib Dems
Jennifer Ross - Scottish Conservative
North East Fife
Wendy Chamberlain - Scottish Lib Dems
Stephen Patrick Gethins - SNP
Wendy Helena Haynes - Scottish Labour
Tony Miklinski - Scottish Conservative
Ochil & Perthshire South
Luke Patrick Graham - Scottish Conservative
Stuart Martin - UKIP
John Mackenzie Nicolson - SNP
Lorna Jane Robertson - Scottish Labour
Iliyan Simeonov Stfanov - Scottish Lib Dems
Orkney & Shetland
David Stephen Barnard - Independent
Alistair Carmichael - Scottish Lib Dems
Coilla Anne Drake - Scottish Labour
Jennifer Fairbairn - Scottish Conservative
Robert Fraser Leslie - SNP
Robert Watt Smith - Brexit Party
Paisley & Renfrewshire North
NEWLANDS, Gavin Andrew Stuart Newlands - SNP
Julie Pirone- Scottish Conservative
Ross Stalker - Scottish Lib Dems
Alison Suzanne Watt Taylor - Scottish Labour
Paisley & Renfrewshire South
Mhairi Black - SNP
Jack William George Clark - Scottish Lib Dems
Mark James Dougan - Scottish Conservative
Moira Ramage - Scottish Labour
Perth & Perthshire North
Peter Anthony Barrett - Scottish Lib Dems
Angela Bretherton - Scottish Labour
Angus Mackenzie Forbes - Scottish Conservative
Stuart Charles Powell - Brexit Party
Pete Wishart - SNP
Ross, Skye & Lochaber
Gavin Ingo Berkenheger - Scottish Conservative
Kate Brownlie - Brexit Party
Ian Blackford - SNP
Donald MacLeod Boyd - Scottish Christian Party
John Robert Erskine - Scottish Labour
Craig Thomas Alexander Harrow - Scottish Lib Dems
Richard Crewe Lucas - Scottish Family Party
Rutherglen & Hamilton West
Margaret Ferrier - SNP
Ged Killen - Scottish Labour
Janice Elizabeth MacKay- UKIP
Mark McGeever - Scottish Lib Dems
Lynne Nailon - Scottish Conservative
Stirling
Stephen Charles Kerr - Scottish Conservative
Bryan Quinn - Scottish Green
Fayzan Rehman - Scottish Lib Dems
Mary Kate Ross - Scottish Labour
Alyn Edward Smith - SNP
West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine
Andrew Campbell Bowie - Scottish Conservative
Paddy Coffield - Scottish Labour
Fergus McRae Mutch - SNP
John Robert McConnachie Waddell - Scottish Lib Dems