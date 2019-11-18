Election 2019

General election 2019: The candidates standing in each constituency

  • 18 November 2019
All the candidates standing in the general election on 12 December are now listed on the BBC News website.

Use the search box below to find your constituency and the candidates who are standing.

A total of 3,322 candidates are standing for election in the UK's 650 parliamentary seats.