Image copyright EPA,, BBC and PA Image caption Party leaders Jeremy Corbyn (Labour), Boris Johnson (Conservative), Nicola Sturgeon (SNP) and Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrats) will take part

On Friday 22 November, the leaders of four major UK parties will face an audience in a Question Time leaders' special.

The leaders of the Conservative Party, the Labour Party, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats will take part.

Hosted by Fiona Bruce in Sheffield, the programme will air on BBC One at 19:00, and you can watch it live online, too.

It is part of a series of debates on the BBC, ITV and Sky, as party leaders try to persuade the public of their vision for the UK.

How to follow on the BBC News website

The debate will be streamed live on the BBC News website, and you can follow the latest reaction and analysis on our live page.

How to watch it on TV and on iPlayer

In the UK, it will be broadcast on BBC One and on iPlayer from 19:00 to 21:00. The programme will be available online here after it is broadcast.

The programme will also be broadcast on the BBC News Channel and on iPlayer, with a half-hour preview programme starting at 18:30 and presented by Christian Fraser. During the debate, the BBC News Channel will feature live analysis and reaction from the BBC's specialist correspondents and the Reality Check team. After the debate there'll be an hour-long reaction programme live from the spin room.

How to listen to the programme

It will be broadcast live on BBC Five Live. You can listen live here or on the BBC Sounds app.

If you are outside the UK

BBC World News will air the debate live from 19:00-21:00 GMT, with on-screen reaction and analysis from the BBC's Reality Check and specialist correspondents. You can also watch the programme streamed live on the BBC News website.

More on the debates:

Who gets to take part in the general election TV debates?

PM and Corbyn to face off in live BBC debate

Lib Dems and SNP lose ITV debate legal challenge