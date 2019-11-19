Image caption Adam Price said he had no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit stance

Plaid Cymru is prepared to work with Labour on a "case by case basis" but would not back a coalition, the party's leader has said.

Speaking on the BBC Wales Ask the Leader programme, Adam Price said he had no confidence in Jeremy Corbyn on Brexit.

But he added: "I would work with anyone to advance the case of Wales."

The party is defending four of Wales' 40 Westminster seats in the general election on 12 December.

Mr Price, who supports staying in the European Union and holding a further referendum on the issue, said Mr Corbyn had "repeatedly refused to say whether he is even in principle in favour of remaining in the European Union".

"I don't think the Labour party or a Labour government is going to solve all of Wales' problems," he said.

But he went on to say that his party was "prepared" to "work on a case-by-case basis".

"Look, I will work with anyone to advance the case of Wales," he said.

"Whether its the question of a referendum or any other issue, sending the strongest group of independent MPs from Wales to be our champions nationally and locally - that's how we deliver change for Wales."

Pressed on whether Plaid's position was that it would not support Labour in a coalition but could do on a case-by-case basis, he added: "Absolutely."