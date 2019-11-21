Image copyright TLP Image caption The proposed tidal lagoon scheme rejected by the UK government last year

Major Welsh projects including a Swansea Bay tidal lagoon would be built if Labour wins the general election, the party's manifesto says.

Plans for a lagoon were dropped by UK ministers last year, but there have been attempts to revive such a scheme.

Stalled plans for a new nuclear power station on Anglesey would also be revived under Labour, the party says.

It also promises Welsh ministers an extra £3.4bn for public services next year - an increase of nearly a quarter.

The Conservative government decided Tidal Lagoon Power's £1.3bn scheme for Swansea Bay, which had £200m backing from Welsh ministers, did not represent value for money.

That decision was criticised by local politicians across the parties, including the Tories.

Building a lagoon is part of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's plan to "transform" the UK into a low carbon, green economy.

Launching the manifesto in Birmingham, Mr Corbyn said as prime minister he would unleash an "investment blitz" to "upgrade our national infrastructure in every region and nation".

"We'll boost the devolved budgets, allowing the Welsh Labour government to build on its success with huge new projects like the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon, and putting an extra £100bn into Scotland to boost the Scottish economy, secure the future of industry and properly fund our public services," he said.

Image copyright Horizon Image caption A new nuclear power station - Wylfa Newydd - has been proposed for Anglesey

Earlier this year, the Japanese firm Hitachi said it was suspending work on the £13bn Wylfa Newydd nuclear power project on Anglesey because of rising costs, after six months of talks with UK ministers about funding for the scheme.

Labour also says it is committed to rail electrification and expansion across the UK, including Wales.

The party's manifesto promises an increase of 23.6% to the Welsh Government's revenue budget from £14.4bn to £17.8bn in 2020-21.

The increase, triggered by increased spending in England through the Barnett formula, would remain in place for the lifetime of the next parliament.

Welsh ministers would be able to spend the extra cash as they see fit.

However, Labour says the spending is still short of where the Welsh Government's finances would be were it not for years of austerity under Conservative-led UK governments.

The party claims the Welsh Government's budget would be £4bn better off had it increased in line with the growth of the economy since 2010.

In their manifesto published on Tuesday the Liberal Democrats said the Welsh Government's revenue budget would be 13% better off in 2024-25 if they were in power in Westminster.