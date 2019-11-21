Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Corbyn recently spent two days in Scotland campaigning alongside Richard Leonard

A Labour government would invest £100bn in Scotland over a 10-year period, its manifesto is set to claim.

The UK Labour Party to set out the details of its platform for the snap election on December 12.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell had previously pledged £70bn of investment in Scotland, but this is now to rise to £100bn over 10 years in the manifesto.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said this funding should be used to "transform our public services".

However spending on devolved areas will ultimately be decided by the Scottish government at Holyrood.

The SNP has challenged Labour to match its policy platforms on topics ranging from climate change to Brexit and immigration.

The new investment figure is based on policy commitments in Labour's manifesto, and includes £50bn of direct investment through the party's National Investment Bank and National Transformation Fund plans, and another £50bn in "Barnett consequential" cash going to Holyrood as a result of spending on devolved issues elsewhere in the UK.

UK parties cannot directly pledge money to devolved services in this election because spending priorities for areas like health, education and housing are set by the Scottish government, and ministers at Holyrood can spend the Barnett funds however they want.

But Mr Leonard said a Scottish Labour administration at Holyrood would use the money on public services, industry and infrastructure.

He said: "This extra investment will provide the funding that Scottish Labour would use to build 120,000 new council and social homes, invest £6bn in retrofitting homes to the highest energy efficiency standards, and bring dignity back to care workers and care users alike with a 25% increase in investment in social care.

"Under my leadership in Scotland, and Jeremy Corbyn's across the UK, Labour is now offering the people of Scotland a chance to break free from the failed policies of the Tories in Westminster - and from the SNP's cuts, which they would accelerate in a separate Scotland."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford challenged Labour to match his party's "progressive" policies

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Labour had "fudged the key issues facing Scotland".

He said: "With the SNP government leading the way on climate change, setting out a positive case for strengthening immigration and protecting freedom of movement, and opposing the immoral and costly Trident nuclear weapons system, Labour must back the SNP's plans.

"If Labour fails to commit to those progressive policies in their manifesto, it will be yet another reminder that beyond the rhetoric there is no substance."

The Conservatives have insisted that only under their leadership will the UK have a strong enough economy to invest in services.

And Scottish Conservative interim leader Jackson Carlaw said Jeremy Corbyn "thinks Scotland is expendable" and would allow a new independence referendum to be held in return for SNP backing to put him in Downing Street.

He said: "Quite simply, If Mr Corbyn becomes Prime Minister, the Union is in immediate danger."

The Scottish Lib Dems meanwhile have called for "transformational investment" in mental health services and for Brexit to be cancelled.