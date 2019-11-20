Image copyright PA Media Image caption Amjad Bashir made the remarks in 2014

The Conservative candidate for Leeds North East has been suspended by the party for making anti-Semitic comments.

Amjad Bashir, former UKIP MEP for Yorkshire and Humber, made the remarks during a European Parliament debate on Gaza in 2014.

A Conservative spokesman said he had been suspended pending an investigation and "election support" withdrawn.

Mr Bashir has apologised and said he accepted the party's decision.

The pro-Brexit restaurateur was elected as a UKIP MEP in 2014 before he defected to the Conservatives in 2015.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said it was "extremely concerned" by the language he used.

President Marie van der Zyl said: "We would urge the Conservative party to consider the suitability of allowing someone who has publicly aired such repellent views to stand as their candidate anywhere, let alone in a constituency with a vibrant Jewish community."