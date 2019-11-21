Image copyright PA Media

The Conservatives have raised £5.7m in the first week of the official election campaign, according to the Electoral Commission.

The Tories received 87% of registered donations in that period, figures show, while Labour raised a total of £218,500.

The Lib Dems received £275,000, whilst the Brexit Party raised £250,000.

But the figures do not represent all donations, as only those above £7,500 have to be reported.

The biggest gift to the Tories was £1.5m from theatre producer and regular donor John Gore.

Meanwhile the biggest donation to Labour was £62,000 from the Unite union, led by Jeremy Corbyn ally Len McCluskey.