Image caption Scottish Labour say 700,000 pupils across Scotland would benefit

Scottish Labour will pledge to extend free school meals to all primary and secondary school pupils in Scotland.

The party's leader Richard Leonard is to say 700,000 pupils across the country will benefit from the move.

He is set to announce the plan, which is estimated to cost an extra £215m, as he launches his party's manifesto in Glasgow ahead of next month's election.

It is expected that Mr Leonard will also promise meals for all pupils during the summer holidays.

Providing meals at weekends and school holidays will come at a cost of around £41m.

The party has conducted a number of trials in the Labour-led North Lanarkshire Council area, which showed access to free school meals increased health and academic attainment.

Mr Leonard is expected to say: "It cannot be right that in the fifth biggest economy in the world, one in every four children in Scotland is living in poverty.

"After a decade of Tory austerity and SNP complacency, it is time for real and radical change.

"For too long, many kids from the most impoverished families have gone to school hungry and been automatically disadvantaged simply due to their family's economic circumstances."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard Leonard will make the announcement at Scottish Labour's manifesto launch

He will add: "But it's not enough to only provide free school meals to those on low incomes.

"We need a plan that tackles the stigma that can prevent some children accessing free meals and the barriers that we know eligibility and registration create.

"That is why I am proud to announce today that a UK Labour government will provide the funds for a free meal for every child 365 days a year, regardless of their social and economic backgrounds.

"Children should not be put in a position where they are left behind through no fault of their own and through no fault of their family. Scottish Labour will end the scourge of child poverty once and for all."

The party estimates a total of £310m would need to be spent on meals provision to ensure every child would have access, a £190m increase from the current spend.

The document will also outline a £25m capital spend on school infrastructure to facilitate the meals.

On Thursday, Jeremy Corbyn launched the UK Labour party's manifesto. It included a pledge to invest £100bn in Scotland's economy over the next 10 years.