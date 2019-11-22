The Brexit Party has set out the policies on which it plans to fight the 2019 general election

According to its leader, Nigel Farage, the 22-page document is not a manifesto but a "contract with the people".

1. No extension to the transition period

The Brexit Party continues to talk about a "clean-break Brexit".

The Brexit Party has changed its tune on, yes, Brexit.

Until recently its leader, Nigel Farage, said a no-deal Brexit "was the only acceptable deal".

This policy moves the goalposts.

Gone is the criticism of Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement - now the party simply promises there will be "no extended transition period".

At the moment the transition period - during which the UK would follow EU rules and regulations without having any say in making them - finishes at the end of next year.

Without saying so explicitly, the Brexit Party is warning that it will campaign to ensure Mr Johnson sticks to his promise not to extend the transition.

That gives very little time to agree the terms of a future free trade deal.

But whoever wins this election, the UK is likely to be negotiating with the EU about the nature of its future relationship for years to come.

This policy would apply to the whole of the UK.

2. Ban the UK exporting its waste

Recycle our own waste and make it illegal for it to be exported across the world to be burnt, buried or dumped at sea.

This is not the first time this idea has surfaced.

After the National Audit Office reported that some exported waste was not being processed as it was meant to be, a cross-party group of MPs called for an end to the shipments.

Every year nearly two million tonnes of British paper, cardboard and plastic are bought by recycling companies in countries like Malaysia, India and Turkey.

International law already prohibits industrialised nations like the UK from exporting waste unfit to be processed.

Banning the exports totally would force the British waste industry to build many new treatment plants, with repercussions for local authorities and maybe householders too.

Export policy is managed at a UK level; inspections of waste shipments are handled by the devolved administrations.

3. Provide free broadband in deprived regions

There should also be free wi-fi on public transport

Access to the internet is increasingly seen as essential.

The Brexit Party's pledge to provide "base level domestic broadband" in deprived regions does not specify exactly what sort of service will be offered.

However, the telecoms regulator Ofcom considers speeds of 10 megabits per second (Mbps) to be "the speed which enables full participation in a digital society".

In its latest report, it said about 16% of broadband lines across the UK could not reach those speeds. In rural areas, 32% of lines fell below this threshold.

The Brexit Party's "base level" promise for "deprived regions" will reduce bills for homes which may be struggling to afford a fast broadband connection.

It has also pledged to offer free wi-fi on public transport. Some train and bus companies already provide this, and while the service can be patchy on moving vehicles, it will be welcomed by those with data-capped mobile phone tariffs.

This policy would apply to the whole of the UK.

4. Abolish inheritance tax

The tax raises less than 1% of total tax revenue, the Brexit Party says.

Inheritance tax is always a political battleground, and the Brexit Party is making a clear pledge to abolish it - aiming for the support of those who worry about its complexity and whether they have to pay.

The tax is a 40% levy on the estate - the property, money and possessions - of someone who has died, above a threshold of £325,000. No tax is paid if the estate is valued at less than £325,000, or if more than that is left to a husband or wife, civil partner, charity, or a community amateur sports club. There is also some relief when passing on the family home.

But few people do actually pay. It was charged following 28,100 deaths in 2016-17 (4.6% of those in the UK) although the number has been rising.

Abolishing it would cut off the government's receipt of £5.4bn a year at the last count.

This policy would apply to the whole of the UK.

5. No privatisation of the NHS

The NHS must remain a publically-owned, comprehensive service that is free at the point of use.

Comments by Nigel Farage about encouraging the use of private health insurance to help take the pressure off the NHS led to speculation about what this might mean for the service.

The manifesto states though that the NHS must remain a publicly-owned, comprehensive service, free at the point of use and with privatisation ruled out.

There is no mention of a role for insurers or any long-term aspiration to encourage the better off to save for private healthcare.

Interesting policies include 24-hour opening for GP surgeries and broadening training for nurses and midwives without the need for a degree.

But there are no costings to underpin those specific measures.

Health is devolved so this policy would only apply to England.

6. Tax and spending

Tax cuts including elimination of VAT on domestic fuel, and a reduction in Corporation Tax.

Detail is quite vague on tax and spend, and not many pledges are costed. There is little detail about the type of trade vision to be pursued after a "clean break Brexit".

There's no mention of income tax or VAT. No number on the amount of money put into NHS and social care, nor investments in strategic industries that can "create thousands of jobs".

The post-Brexit elimination of VAT on domestic fuel (currently charged at 5%) is estimated to bring a benefit of £65 per household, or £1.7bn a year. These numbers, previously used by Vote Leave, are about right. The £200bn the party says it will raise appears to include the entire lifetime cost of HS2.

Other notable tax cuts are for small business corporation tax, creating a £10,000 tax free allowance, and abolishing inheritance tax. The party also promises to fund "transition" for the car industry.

