General election 2019: Scottish Labour manifesto
Scottish Labour has unveiled its vision for Scotland ahead of the 12 December general election. Many of the pledges relate to issues, such as education or health, which are devolved to the Scottish Parliament. This means Labour would either need to the win the support of the Scottish government or win the next Holyrood election in 2021 before the policy could be introduced. Below are the main policies from the party's 2019 manifesto.
Key points:
- All primary and secondary pupils in Scotland to be given free school meals
- Invest £100bn in Scotland over a 10-year period
- Build 120,000 new council and social houses, as well as spending £6bn to renovate existing homes to make them more environmentally friendly
- Raise the minimum wage from £8.21 to £10
- Stop state pension age rises
- Free broadband for everyone
- Nationalise key industries such as the railways
- Not agree to any request from the Scottish government for the powers to hold a second independence referendum in the "early years" of a Labour government
- Renegotiate a Brexit deal within three months and hold a public vote on this within six months
Have a look at the manifesto in full.
Economy
The manifesto pledges to:
- The creation of a UK National Investment Bank to provide £250bn of business and infrastructure lending, £20bn of which would go to the Scottish government's forthcoming national investment bank
- Introduce a windfall tax on oil companies to help fund "new green industries"
- Give everyone in Scotland access to free full-fibre broadband
- Stop bank branch closures and ban cash machine charges
- Give employees the chance to own up to 10% of the company they work for
Transport
- Create a £2bn "People's Green Bus Fund" to ensure Scotland's buses are more environmentally friendly, efficient and cost effective
- Introduce a free bus pass for the under-25s
- Put ScotRail into full public control
- Complete the full HS2 route to Scotland and work towards extending the Borders railway to Carlisle
- Build a new direct rail link to Glasgow Airport
Environment and energy
- Upgrade almost all of Scotland's 2.6m homes to the highest energy efficiency standards at a cost of £6bn
- Create a new UK National Energy Agency to own and maintain the national grid infrastructure, with a Scotland-specific operator with statutory responsibility for decarbonising electricity and heat and reducing fuel poverty
- Bring the supply parts of the big six energy companies into public ownership
- Create a £250bn Green Transformation Fund - to be paid for through borrowing - to fund 300,000 new "green apprenticeships" and loans for people to buy electric cars
Public services
- Buy out all public finance initiative contracts
- Introduce an immediate 5% pay rise for public sector workers, with year-on-year above-inflation pay rises to follow, and the enforcement of maximum pay ratios of 20:1
- Hand over an extra £2bn for health spending in Scotland as a result of UK-wide NHS spending pledges
- Extend the current universal provision of free school meals to include all school years and roll out the provision of free meals during holidays
- Keep free TV licences for the over-75s and scrap the universal credit welfare payment system
Brexit and the constitution
- A second referendum on Brexit, with Scottish Labour campaigning for the UK to remain in the EU
- Not agree to any request for the powers to hold a second independence referendum in the "early years" of a Labour government
- Work to abolish the House of Lords in favour of an elected Senate of the Nations and Regions
- Give EU nationals living in UK the automatic right to stay
- Reduce the voting age to 16
