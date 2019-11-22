Scottish Labour has unveiled its vision for Scotland ahead of the 12 December general election. Many of the pledges relate to issues, such as education or health, which are devolved to the Scottish Parliament. This means Labour would either need to the win the support of the Scottish government or win the next Holyrood election in 2021 before the policy could be introduced. Below are the main policies from the party's 2019 manifesto.

Key points:

All primary and secondary pupils in Scotland to be given free school meals

Invest £100bn in Scotland over a 10-year period

Build 120,000 new council and social houses, as well as spending £6bn to renovate existing homes to make them more environmentally friendly

Raise the minimum wage from £8.21 to £10

Stop state pension age rises

Free broadband for everyone

Nationalise key industries such as the railways

Not agree to any request from the Scottish government for the powers to hold a second independence referendum in the "early years" of a Labour government

Renegotiate a Brexit deal within three months and hold a public vote on this within six months

Have a look at the manifesto in full.

Economy

The manifesto pledges to:

The creation of a UK National Investment Bank to provide £250bn of business and infrastructure lending, £20bn of which would go to the Scottish government's forthcoming national investment bank

Introduce a windfall tax on oil companies to help fund "new green industries"

Give everyone in Scotland access to free full-fibre broadband

Stop bank branch closures and ban cash machine charges

Give employees the chance to own up to 10% of the company they work for

Transport

Create a £2bn "People's Green Bus Fund" to ensure Scotland's buses are more environmentally friendly, efficient and cost effective

Introduce a free bus pass for the under-25s

Put ScotRail into full public control

Complete the full HS2 route to Scotland and work towards extending the Borders railway to Carlisle

Build a new direct rail link to Glasgow Airport

Environment and energy

Upgrade almost all of Scotland's 2.6m homes to the highest energy efficiency standards at a cost of £6bn

Create a new UK National Energy Agency to own and maintain the national grid infrastructure, with a Scotland-specific operator with statutory responsibility for decarbonising electricity and heat and reducing fuel poverty

Bring the supply parts of the big six energy companies into public ownership

Create a £250bn Green Transformation Fund - to be paid for through borrowing - to fund 300,000 new "green apprenticeships" and loans for people to buy electric cars

Public services

Buy out all public finance initiative contracts

Introduce an immediate 5% pay rise for public sector workers, with year-on-year above-inflation pay rises to follow, and the enforcement of maximum pay ratios of 20:1

Hand over an extra £2bn for health spending in Scotland as a result of UK-wide NHS spending pledges

Extend the current universal provision of free school meals to include all school years and roll out the provision of free meals during holidays

Keep free TV licences for the over-75s and scrap the universal credit welfare payment system

Brexit and the constitution