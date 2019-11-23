Image caption Plymouth City Council admitted that hundreds of young people had been added to the electoral register in error.

Following the news that hundreds of students were registered to vote without their consent, some of our readers got in touch to ask questions.

The BBC's Your Questions Answered team investigated and have got the answers below.

Mike Binstead, 70, asked: "What is the legality of registering someone without their consent?"

He said: "It should be illegal and anyone responsible should face prosecution".

The Electoral Commission said: "There is no specific offence for registering people without their consent".

However, it is illegal to make a false application for registration and those convicted could face two years in prison or a fine.

In the case of Plymouth City Council, names were added to the electoral register in error without an application having been made. Therefore they will not face prosecution, according to the commission.

Another person asked: "Regarding this election error, were these students on the second register by mistake too and if so were their details sold or passed on?"

There are two registers - the electoral register and the open register. The open register is available to anyone who wants to buy a copy, but you can opt out of appearing on it while remaining on the electoral register.

Plymouth City Council confirmed that none of the students concerned had been added to the open register, and no details were made available to third parties.

Image caption The council requested information from universities on students who were eligible to vote

Barry Bunting, a 68-year-old retiree from the London Borough of Havering, asked: "If hundreds of students can be registered to vote without knowing, could their votes then be cast without their knowledge?"

Voters aren't required to show any ID or their polling card to vote.

However, if you cast a vote as someone else, you would be committing an offence called personation, according to the Electoral Commission.

If successfully prosecuted, the person could face up to two years in prison and a fine.

Plymouth City Council said all individuals added to the register in error have been removed, and they would need to register themselves if they wished to vote.

