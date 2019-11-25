Image copyright PA Media Image caption The prime minister will set out his pledges for Wales, which includes investments in infrastructure

Boris Johnson will visit north Wales on Monday to launch the Conservatives' Welsh manifesto.

The prime minister will promise an "ambitious" growth deal to create an economic boost for communities living along the Wales-England border.

The Marches Growth Deal includes a specific focus on improving cross-border road infrastructure.

It follows the publication of the Conservatives' UK-wide manifesto in Telford, Shropshire, on Sunday.

In October, the UK government announced £55m over 15 years for a Mid Wales Growth Deal, which followed the £500m Cardiff City Deal, the £115m Swansea City Deal and the £120m North Wales Growth Deal.

Speaking ahead of his visit, he repeated his plan "to get Brexit done" in order to "unleash this domestic agenda and deliver our exciting plans for Wales".

Image caption Mr Johnson visited a farm while on a trip to Wales in July

The party's UK manifesto included a specific section on Wales, which promised the country "major investments" in infrastructure and industry if the Tories win the general election.

It included some previous announcements, such as plans for a West Wales Parkway station outside Swansea, and promises on devolved issues that are the responsibility of the Welsh Government, such as delivering a new M4 relief road.

Other policies that apply to Wales include:

20,000 more police officers across Wales and England

A "triple tax lock", ruling out increases in the UK rate of income tax and National Insurance, as well as VAT, for five years

Raising the National Insurance threshold to £9,500 in 2020, with an ambition to raise it further to £12,500

Tighter immigration controls

In a statement released ahead of the Conservatives' Welsh manifesto launch, Mr Johnson said: "With a Conservative majority government, we will improve connectivity and infrastructure across the whole of our country."

He said the Marches Growth Deal would "make a real difference for people on both sides of the border".

He added: "Labour has a rotten record in Wales and has let down people across Wales badly, from healthcare services to a lack of investment in transport networks. The Conservative party will put that right...

"The Welsh dragon will roar louder than ever before."