The Electoral Commission has said there is a "real push" to get young people registered to vote in the general election.

Latest figures from September show just over half of those aged between 16 and 34 in Northern Ireland were on the electoral register.

Since the election was called more than 47,000 new applications have been made in NI to join the electoral register.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is midnight tonight.

However, the deadline to register for postal and proxy votes in Northern Ireland has already passed.

'Push to get young people to vote'

The figures for the numbers on the electoral register are from September, but are the latest available.

Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said young people in particular are not registered to vote in Northern Ireland.

"There's a real push, certainly, to get young people on the electoral register," he said.

Image caption Cahir Hughes, head of the Electoral Commission in NI, also warned that people who have recently moved house are "less likely to be registered to vote"

Mr Hughes added that people who have recently moved house are "less likely to be registered to vote".

"If you've been living in your house for under a year, there's a one in ten chance that you'll be correctly registered."

The Electoral Commission said it encourages registration from 16 and 17-year-olds so they will be prepared to vote when they turn 18.

How to register

It takes about five minutes to register on the government's website.

You will need your National Insurance number, date of birth and address.

If you are unable to register online, you can complete a paper registration form and return it to the Electoral Office.

Who can vote

If you're over 18 and have joined the electoral register, you are eligible to vote on polling day.

Providing you are:

a British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen or a Republic of Ireland citizen;

resident at a UK address, or a UK citizen living abroad who has been registered in the last 15 years;

not legally excluded from voting.

The Electoral Commission's latest assessment found the UK's parliamentary register was 74% complete.

