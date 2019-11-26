The Scottish Conservatives have unveiled their vision for Scotland ahead of the 12 December general election. Many of the pledges relate to issues such as education or health, which are devolved to the Scottish Parliament. This means the Scottish Conservatives would either need to the win the support of the Scottish government or win the next Holyrood election in 2021 before such policies could be introduced.

Key points:

More than £3.1bn for Scottish public services as a result of the investments made in public services in England

A review of alcohol duty to back Scottish whisky and gin producers

Brexit and indyref2

The manifesto pledges to:

Protect the integrity of the UK single market and the ability of businesses to trade across the country

Introduce an Australian-style points-based immigration system that works for every part of the UK

Strengthen the Union

Johnson claims Scotland 'paralysed' by SNP

Work and benefits

Raise the threshold at which individuals pay National Insurance to £9,500 and, later, to £12,500

Continue the roll-out of universal credit

Keep the triple lock, winter fuel payments and other pensioner benefits

Review state pension inequality for Waspi women

Economy and business

Introduce a UK shared prosperity fund, to be used to tackle inequality and deprivation in each nation

Cut corporation tax from 28% to 19%

Bring Oil and Gas sector deal to support the North East economy and protect the more than 100,000 jobs in Scotland that rely on oil and gas

Work towards Growth Deals for Falkirk and the Islands

Public services

£2bn funding passed to the Scottish government as a result of spending commitments on the NHS in England, but as health is devolved it will be up to the Scottish government how it is spent

Pressure the Scottish government to see a greater share of NHS funding going to GPs

Work with Scottish Conservative MSPs to tackle teacher shortages, as education is devolved to the Scottish Parliament

Bring greater focus to core skills and refresh the Curriculum for Excellence

Bring in a vocational education system

Environment and energy

Deliver on target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Use the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow in 2020 to ask global partners to match that ambition

Establish a £500m Blue Planet Fund

Maintain the energy cap and introduce measures to lower bills

Use £1bn Ayrton Fund to develop affordable and accessible clean energy

Build the first fully deployed carbon capture storage cluster by 2025

Support gas for hydrogen production and nuclear energy, including fusion, as important parts of the energy system, alongside increasing commitment to renewables

Fishing and farming

Take back control of the UK's fisheries by becoming an independent coastal state

Maintain funding for fisheries throughout the Parliament and support regeneration of coastal communities

Introduce a legal commitment to fish sustainably

£200m in funding to support Scottish agriculture, but as agriculture is devolved it would be up to the Scottish government to decide how this was spent

Free farmers and crofters from the Common Agricultural Policy by getting Brexit done

Guarantee the current annual budget to farmers in every year of the next Parliament

Encourage the Scottish government to adopt proposals that pay farmers for environmental stewardship

Increase the annual quota for the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme from 2,500 to 10,000

Crime

Bring in whole-life sentences

Crack down on online crimes by creating a new national cyber crime force

Strengthen the National Crime Agency to counter the threat of serious and organised crime

Invest in the police and security services to prevent terrorism and give them powers to combat new threats

Improve the security of public venues

Democracy

Scrap the Fixed Term Parliaments Act

Update Parliamentary boundaries

Continue to support the First Past the Post voting system

Prevent any future foreign interference in elections

Maintain the voting age at 18 for UK-wide elections

Other notable policies:

Maintain Trident

Invest in global defence programmes, including building the new Type 31 frigates at Rosyth

Full fibre broadband to every home by 2025

Continue to campaign for rural communities' access to banking services

Back a potential UK and Ireland bid for the 2030 World Cup

