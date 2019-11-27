Image copyright Melton Times Image caption Anthony Watchorn was running as an independent parliamentary candidate for Rutland and Melton

A man who was running as an independent candidate in Rutland and Melton for the upcoming general election has died.

Whissendine farmer Anthony Watchorn was 69 years old and is survived by his partner and three children.

He had been campaigning in the area and was due to attend a hustings on Monday with the other five candidates.

On Wednesday his sister Rosalind told the Melton Times: "Anthony was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon and his condition got worse."

Guidance from the Electoral Commission says the election will go ahead as normal because Mr Watchorn was not running as part of an official political party. If Mr Watchorn goes on to win the election, then it would need to be held again.

If a party candidate dies, a new election is run.

Who is standing in Rutland & Melton?

Conservative: Alicia Kearns

UKIP: Marietta King

Green: Alastair McQuillan

Labour: Andy Thomas

Liberal Democrat: Carol Weaver

