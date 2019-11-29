Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie and UK party leader Jo Swinson campaigned together earlier this month

The Scottish Lib Dems are to pledge to "build a brighter future" when they launch their election manifesto.

Leader Willie Rennie will commit the party to "stopping Brexit and stopping independence".

He will argue that the country needs to move on from "constitutional chaos" and instead focus on the "issues that really matter".

And he will highlight the party's "radical, credible and progressive" plan for the country.

Ahead of the manifesto launch, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said they would include pledges to end fuel poverty in Scotland by 2025, ensure mental health was tackled with the same urgency as physical health and give every child 35 hours a week of free care from nine months old to when they start school.

These policy areas are all devolved to the Scottish Parliament, so would need the backing of the Scottish government if they were to be introduced.

The manifesto will also contain pledges that the party said would result in £3.4bn extra every year for the Scottish government to spend on public services, and £10bn for infrastructure investment.

'Fairer economy'

Cuts made by the Conservatives to Universal Credit would be reversed, which the Lib Dems say would help people get back into work without losing out.

And the party will propose a move to a "fairer economy" with more support for small and medium sized businesses and global corporations expected to pay a fairer share of taxes on their profits.

The Lib Dems have highlighted analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies which said their UK-wide manifesto would involve lower levels of borrowing than those of either Labour or the Conservatives, but would still be seen as "radical" in "most periods".

Mr Rennie said: "On the front page of our manifesto it says "Stop Brexit, Stop independence and build a brighter future" and that is what a Liberal Democrat government will do.

"If we make the constitutional chaos stop we can focus on the issues that really matter to people on a day-to-day basis.

"That is treating mental health as seriously as physical health, transforming childcare to give families more choice about the way they run their lives and tackling climate change by insulating homes and boosting support for renewables."