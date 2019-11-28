Image copyright PA Media

Labour has knocked the Conservatives off the top spot when it comes to large donations - receiving almost £3.5m in the second week of campaigning.

The figures from the Electoral Commission show the Tories raised the most in week one, collecting £5.7m of donations of more than £7,500.

But the latest stats put them second to Labour, having taken just under £3m in week two - 13 to 19 November.

The total raised by all the parties between those two dates was over £9m.

The Brexit Party also saw a surge in large donations, having collected £2.25m over the seven-day period.

But the Conservatives have still raised the most over the two weeks they have been reporting to the Commission - more than £8.6m, compared with Labour's £3.7m and the Brexit Party's £2.5m.

All registered political parties must submit four weekly reports to the Electoral Commission in the run-up to a general election to show any sums they receive over £7,500.

The figures for week two are:

Labour Party - £3,488,000 (compared to £218,500 in week one)

Conservatives - £2,967,000 (compared to £5,673,646 in week one)

The Brexit Party - £2,250,000 (compared to £250,000 in week one)

Liberal Democrats - £251,000 (compared to £275,000 in week one)

Plaid Cymru - £70,000 (compared to £0 in week one)

Green Party - £37,750 (compared to £30,000 in week one)

SNP - £10,000 (compared to £0 in week one)

Alliance Party of Northern Ireland £0 (compared to £60,000 in week one)

The numbers published do not include any smaller donations that may have been made to the parties.

The first weekly report in the run-up to the 12 December poll saw the Tories receive 87% of all the donations.

During the second week of the 2017 campaign, parties declared almost £2.5m in total in large donations.