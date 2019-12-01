Facebook has deleted a Conservative election ad that used BBC News footage because it infringed the corporation's intellectual property (IP) rights.

The BBC said the material had been used out of context in a way that "could damage perceptions of our impartiality".

On Thursday, the Tories rejected a request from the BBC's lawyers to remove the 15-second video.

The BBC also complained to Facebook, which has now deleted the ad.

In a statement, Facebook said: "We have removed this content following a valid intellectual property claim from the rights holder, the BBC.

"Whenever we receive valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere, we act in accordance with our policies and take action as required."

A BBC spokesperson said: "We welcome the decision."

Three clips of BBC reporters or presenters - political editor Laura Kuenssberg, News at Ten presenter Huw Edwards and political correspondent Jonathan Blake - speaking in recent broadcasts about Brexit delays were used in the ad.

The clips were edited into a montage of protest footage and video of debate in the House of Commons, all set to dramatic music.

When it rejected the BBC's initial request to stop running the ads, the Conservative Party said it was "clear the footage was not edited in a manner that misleads or changes the reporting".