As polling day nears, fear stalks the Midlands

All that's certain is uncertainty

I have never known a general election like this one.

It's not just because it's in the winter, although that is strange enough. Nor because we're not entirely sure what it's all about, Brexit? The NHS?

I remember when the Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath called an election in 1974 which he said was about who should run the country, his government or the striking miners?

He chose the slogan "Who Governs?" The electors duly replied "not you, Ted" and returned Harold Wilson's Labour Party to office, first as a minority administration and then with an overall majority after a second election later that year.

No, what really marks this election apart from the others is that at this late stage in the campaign, in the week before polling, I have never known a time when behind the scenes both main parties have been quite as terrified as they are now.

Usually one of them is exuding a quiet confidence by now, based on well-founded, or ill-founded, polling information.

Conversely the other campaign has usually by now begun mutating into something more like a damage limitation exercise than a bold plan of action for government.

This time, though, my own soundings suggest both our biggest parties are in panic stations.

After last week's YouGov poll suggesting Labour might lose about 10 seats in the Midlands, mainly in those Leave-voting areas around the Black Country and north Staffordshire, Labour have been forced to deny reports that they are refocusing their campaign to give a bigger role for Brexit-supporting members of the shadow cabinet.

While the Conservatives, still scalded by the collapse of Theresa May's poll lead before the last general election, are fretting that something like that may happen again.

The Tories may enjoy a sustained, though inconsistent, lead in the polls, but there are signs Labour have been gaining Remain supporters who may be giving up on the Liberal Democrats in favour of Labour as the least worst of the principal options.

So which of them is right?

The answer could be neither of them. Or both.

My hunch is that Labour have reason to be fearful about the voting, or non-voting, patterns in the big Leave areas where the Brexit Party accuse Labour of "betraying five million voters".

There may be no great love on display for the Brexit Party in these areas but that does not mean electors don't buy its arguments.

The Conservatives must not underestimate the scale of the challenge they have set themselves to ask voters in the likes of Stoke-on-Trent, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton to break the habit of several lifetimes by allowing for Boris Johnson's oft-stated promise to "get Brexit done" to trump the concerns about the NHS in particular and austerity in general.

I also suspect that we shall see some very different answers between one constituency and another: my recent blogs have explained why we should treat the polls' predictions of uniform swing with extreme caution.

This could turn out more like a series of by-elections than one single, coherent, joined-up campaign.

The interplay between an unusually large number of parties and the vagaries of Brexit's interaction with the other issues merely adds to the general air of unpredictability and nerve-jangling uncertainty.

