Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Former Labour MP Ivan Lewis calls on voters to support the Conservatives

Former Labour minister Ivan Lewis has urged voters in his constituency to vote Conservative to stop Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

Mr Lewis, who is on the ballot paper in Bury South as an independent candidate, claimed "institutionalised racism" in the Labour Party had led him to take the stance.

He resigned from the Labour Party in 2018 after he was suspended over an accusation of sexual harassment.

Mr Lewis has denied the claims.

His statement also comes after a YouGov poll suggested he was set to lose the seat he has represented since 1997 to the Tories.

'Not credible'

In an online Facebook post, he said "it is now clear that the best way to stop Corbyn in Bury South is to vote Conservative and support their candidate Christian Wakeford".

"Many will be voting Conservative for the first time and it will require much soul searching. But it is the right thing to do," he added.

Mr Lewis, who is Jewish, added today's Labour Party is "not the Labour Party of our parents and grandparents", and voting Conservative is "the only way for decent people of all faiths and none to say no to anti-Semitism".

His suspension in November 2017 followed allegations he had touched a woman's leg and invited her to his house at a Labour event in 2010.

A Labour source said Mr Lewis "left the party shortly before his hearing, denying the complainants their opportunity for their case to be heard".

"He is not a credible voice on tackling discrimination," the source added.

Last month, two former Labour MPs, Ian Austin and John Woodcock, said they would be voting Tory to keep Mr Corbyn out of Number 10.

On ITV's This Morning on Tuesday, Mr Corbyn said he is "obviously very sorry" over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

