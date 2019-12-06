Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sally-Ann Hart was appearing at a hustings in Hastings on Thursday

A Tory candidate has been filmed saying some people with learning difficulties "don't understand about money".

Sally-Ann Hart was defending sharing an article that said disabled people could be paid less than the minimum wage.

She told the audience at an election hustings for the Hastings and Rye seat on Thursday: "It's to do with the happiness they have about working."

Ms Hart later said her comments had been taken out of context but apologised for any offence caused.

She had posted "This is so right" in response to a story in The Spectator in 2017 titled "Why people with learning difficulties should be allowed to work for less than the minimum wage".

The Facebook post has now been deleted.

Speaking at the event at East Sussex College in Hastings, she defended her support for the article saying: "It was about people with learning difficulties, about them being given the opportunity to work, because it's to do with the happiness they have about working.

"Some people with learning difficulties, they don't understand about money.

"It's about having a therapeutic exemption and the article was in support of employing people with learning disabilities."

Her explanation was met with jeers from the audience.

Nick Perry, the Liberal Democrat candidate for the constituency, said: "It gave the impression of not valuing those with learning disabilities sufficiently and undermining their position in the work place.

"I think she answered in a way that shows her political ineptitude."

'Inexcusable opinion'

Ms Hart, who is also a councillor on Rother District Council, later said: "I was trying to emphasise that more needs to be done to help those with learning disabilities into the workplace and having properly paid work.

"I did not say anyone should be paid less."

James Taylor, from disability equality charity Scope, said: "These opinions are outdated, inexcusable, and should be consigned to history.

"Disabled people should be paid equally for the work that they do."

The candidates standing for the Hastings and Rye constituency are: Peter Chowney (Labour), Paul Crosland (Independent), Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative) and Nick Perry (Liberal Democrat).

The BBC has contacted Mr Chowney and Mr Crosland for a comment.

