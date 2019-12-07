Image caption Nigel Farage said if Brexit Party MPs were in the House of Commons they would hold Boris Johnson to account

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had a mixed reception on a visit to a south Wales rugby club on Saturday.

He went to watch a Welsh Premiership match in Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent.

Two other party leaders were in Wales on Saturday, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in various locations and Plaid Cymru's Adam Price visiting Holyhead.

During the rugby club visit, a Jeremy Corbyn chant rang out while one supporter said Mr Farage was not welcome.

Others did greet Mr Farage, who was campaigning in the area which saw the biggest Leave vote in Wales in the 2016 referendum.

The Westminster seat of Blaenau Gwent is being defended by the Labour Party.

Image caption Mr Farage watched a rugby game in Ebbw Vale

When asked about his reaction to reports of Russian interference in leaked documents detailing UK-US trade talks, Mr Farage said the content of the documents is "suspect" and criticised Labour's use of the papers.

However Mr Farage said he was "not unduly" concerned there is a problem with interference in British politics.

He told BBC Wales he was "turning his firepower on Labour".

"There are seats out there in the country where we are the challenger to Labour, so far from us splitting any vote, you could argue that the existence of Conservative candidates in those seats splits our vote," he said.

Mr Farage went on to say: "The question now is do you get the right Brexit? Do you get a clean-break Brexit?

"If you put Brexit Party MPs in the House of Commons, establish a bridge-head there, we will hold Boris Johnson to account, because someone needs to."

Image caption Plaid Cymru's Adam Price was in Holyhead on Saturday

Image caption Jane Dodds called for reform on the welfare system

Speaking in Holyhead, Mr Price said Plaid Cymru is seeing "a surging level of support".

He said: "People are realising that the only way that we will be able to solve our own problems is if Wales finds its voice and we send the strongest group ever of Plaid Cymru MPs to demand fairness for Wales."

Mr Corbyn left it until the final weekend of the campaign to make his first election visit to Wales.

Having earlier stopped in Barry, he addressed a rally in Swansea before heading to Carmarthen.

"I'm travelling the whole of the UK and many of our shadow cabinet have been to many parts of Wales," he said.

"I have been to more constituencies that any other party leader and I have travelled further than any other party leader."

Meanwhile, Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds called for a reform on the welfare system following a new report which said there are more foodbanks than McDonald's in the UK.

"No one should be forced to rely upon foodbanks simply to get by and the fact that thousands of families, including children, have no choice but to do so is a damning indictment of the current state of our country," she said.

Image caption Welsh Conservative candidate Rob Roberts, was on the campaign trail on Saturday

While on the campaign trail, Rob Roberts, Welsh Conservative candidate, said his party's message is "we just need to move forward, get Brexit done and get that Conservative majority".

"So we can get on with the priorities that people have, the NHS, education and all of the things that are important to the people, instead of being stuck in this paralysed state that we are," he added.

The full list of Welsh candidates can be seen here.