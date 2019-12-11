Scotland's political leaders are stepping up their canvassing efforts in the final day before the general election.

Jeremy Corbyn will join Scottish Labour's Richard Leonard in Glasgow to campaign for a "vote for hope".

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon will urge to voters to "lock out" Boris Johnson, while Lib Dem Willie Rennie will be in Edinburgh seeking to "stop Brexit".

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw will hold a rally in Edinburgh.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, Scottish Greens co-leaders, will also be in Edinburgh to appeal for voters to demand climate action.

Polls will open at 07:00 GMT on Thursday and close at 22:00.

As part of a whistle-stop tour of the UK, Labour leader Mr Corbyn is expected to address voters in Glasgow with Scottish Labour's manifesto pledge of £100bn investment in Scotland over 10 years.

He will repeat promises that he will negotiate a new deal with the EU within three months of being elected and within six months hold a referendum, offering the new deal or Remain.

"This is the most important election in a generation and people have the chance on Thursday to vote for a government for the many, not the few," Mr Corbyn will add.

'Time running out'

Nicola Sturgeon has published an open letter urging people to back her party and "lock out" Tory leader Mr Johnson.

She branded Mr Johnson the "greatest danger to Scotland of any Tory prime minister in modern times".

"Much of what we hold dear in Scotland will be cast aside as Boris Johnson reshapes the UK in his own right-wing Brexiteer image," she wrote.

"A vote for the SNP is a vote to protect our NHS, for an end to Tory austerity and for a party that will always stand up for Scotland."

Tory MSP Annie Wells accused the SNP leader of "scaremongering", saying: "This is desperate, negative stuff from a first minister who appears to be panicking as this election campaign reaches its conclusion."

At a press conference in Edinburgh, Mr Carlaw will highlight the Scottish Conservatives' manifesto pledges, including plans to stop a second independence referendum next year.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats will be at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh arguing that "time is running out" to safeguard Scotland's membership of the UK and the EU.

Willie Rennie will push the message that every vote for his party is a vote to stop Brexit and build a brighter future for Scotland within the UK.

The Scottish Greens will highlight their call for climate action to be at the heart of the general election campaign.

All of the parties are moving to the "get out the vote" stage of the campaign where they are trying to ensure supporters make it to the polls on Thursday.

In many cases this will mean arranging transport for those who need it.