General election 2019: When might Scottish constituencies call results?
Voters across the UK are going to the polls for the 2019 general election. Once polling places close at 22:00, counting can get under way - but at what time will your constituency call its result? Based on what happened in 2017, here is the possible declaration times of Scotland's 59 seats.
Between 01:30 and 02:30
- Rutherglen & Hamilton West - 01:12
- Paisley & Renfrewshire South - 01:32
- Dunbartonshire West - 01:44
- Kilmarnock & Loudoun - 01:50
- Angus - 01:52
- Dundee East - 01:53
- Dundee West - 02:01
- East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow - 02:03
- Paisley & Renfrewshire North - 02:05
- Falkirk - 02:10
- Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) - 02:12
- Glenrothes - 02:16
- Moray - 02:18
- Inverclyde - 02:21
- Ochil & South Perthshire - 02:24
- Midlothian - 02:25
- Aberdeen North - 02:25
- Ayrshire North & Arran - 02:27
Between 02:30 and 03:30
- Dunbartonshire East - 02:40
- Renfrewshire East - 02:41
- Glasgow East - 02:45
- Glasgow Central - 02:53
- Glasgow North East - 02:58
- Dunfermline and West Fife - 02:58
- Lanark & Hamilton East - 02:59
- Glasgow North - 03:04
- Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey - 03:07
- East Lothian - 03:07
- Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock - 03:08
- Aberdeen South - 03:08
- Glasgow South - 03:10
- Airdrie and Shotts - 03:10
- Perth & North Perthshire - 03:12
- Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath - 03:12
- Edinburgh East - 03:15
- Glasgow North West - 03:15
- Glasgow South West - 03:21
- Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill - 03:27
Between 03:30 and 04:30
- Linlithgow & Falkirk East - 03:37
- Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross - 03:37
- Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East - 03:40
- Edinburgh West - 03:49
- Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk - 04:00
- Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine - 04:00
- Stirling - 04:00
- Edinburgh North & Leith - 04:03
- Livingston - 04:07
- Motherwell & Wishaw - 04:07
- Ayrshire Central - 04:07
- Edinburgh South - 04:10
- Ross, Skye & Lochaber - 04:12
- Edinburgh South West - 04:18
- Gordon - 04:21
After 04:30
- Banff & Buchan - 04:38
- Argyll & Bute - 04:56
- Orkney & Shetland - 05:22
- Dumfries & Galloway - 05:36
- Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale - 05:54
- Fife North East - 06:29