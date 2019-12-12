Image caption Polling stations are open from 07:00 GMT to 22:00 GMT

Voting is under way at polling stations across Devon and Cornwall for the 2019 general election.

People are able to vote from 7:00 until 22:00 GMT in polling stations across the south west.

There are nine seats available in Devon and six across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Polling stations are often held in public buildings such as community centres, village halls, churches and schools.

The votes will start to be counted as soon as the polls close with a large number of results expected between 03:00 and 05:00 GMT on Friday.

In the Isles of Scilly, the votes are due to be counted on St Mary's, the largest island. Prior to the 2017 general election, ballot papers from the islands were only counted after being transferred to the mainland the following day.

