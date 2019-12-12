Image copyright Getty Images

Polls across Wales are set to open for voting in the third UK general election in less than five years.

Polling stations are open from 07:00 GMT until 22:00 to choose MPs from 216 candidates in 40 Welsh constituencies.

About 2.2 million adults are eligible to vote in Wales, with a 68% turnout at the 2017 general election.

The first results from Wales are expected to be declared early on Friday, with full coverage on BBC television, radio and online services.

Across the UK, about 45 million people are able to vote in 650 seats, with 533 in England, 59 in Scotland and 18 in Northern Ireland.

However, a substantial number will have already cast their ballot - at the 2017 election, 18% of UK electors chose to receive a postal vote.

The two previous general elections were in May 2015 and June 2017.