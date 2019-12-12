Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Scotland's HQ in Glasgow has been transformed for the general election

BBC Scotland will be delivering comprehensive election results coverage across online, social media, TV and radio.

We will be broadcasting from more than 30 live locations once polls close at 22:00.

There will be analysis, background, reaction and debate as we find out the results in Scotland's 59 Westminster constituencies.

The UK-wide picture will also emerge as we report the results of all 650 seats.

Digital

The BBC's news website will be the one-stop place to go. You will be able to keep in touch with the Scotland-wide picture on your phone, tablet, laptop, internet-enabled television and desktop

You'll be able to access our dedicated live election page which you can also use to watch BBC One Scotland and listen to Radio Scotland

You will be able to find out what is happening in your constituency, ahead of the result, and after

There will be video and audio clips, picture galleries, blogs, analysis and news stories - from your area

Find out the key moments and reaction to the results on social media by using #BBCelection and following @BBCScotlandNews on Twitter and BBC Scotland news on Facebook

Television

An overnight television programme, starting at 21:55 on BBC One Scotland and at midnight on the BBC Scotland channel, will be presented by Glenn Campbell and Brian Taylor. It will run until 09:00 on Friday

The coverage will feature Laura Miller's augmented reality results explainer

The Nine's Martin Geissler and Rebecca Curran will be on hand to provide updates as the story unfolds

Punditry aplenty will come from guests at BBC Scotland's election cafe, hosted by Fiona Stalker and Nick Sheridan. They will be on air at 22:30 on the BBC Scotland channel. You can follow #BBCElectionCafe on social media for the key talking points

on social media for the key talking points There will be news updates throughout Friday, including Reporting Scotland which is scheduled to air at 18:45

On the BBC Scotland channel, The Nine will report on the day's events from 21:00

Radio

On BBC Radio Scotland, live coverage will start at 21:55 and be brought to you by presenters Bill Whiteford and Gillian Marles

From 0600 on Friday, Good Morning Scotland's Gary Robertson and Hayley Millar will bring reaction to the overnight news

You will be given a chance to have your say during Morning Call, hosted by Stephen Jardine from 09:00

There will also be regular bulletins throughout the day and a full report on the new political landscape will feature on Newsdrive from 16:00

When might your constituency call its result?

Image copyright PA

Based on the 2017 Westminster election results, here is an estimate of the declaration times of Scotland's 59 Westminster constituency seats.

Between 01:30 and 02:30

Between 02:30 and 03:30

Between 03:30 and 04:30

After 04:30