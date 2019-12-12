Image copyright PA Media Image caption Forecasters say they do not expect the election to be disrupted by the weather

Voting is to start in the UK general election, with polling places across Scotland open between 07:00 and 22:00.

Counting will start as soon as the polls close, with the first Scottish results due at about 01:00 on Friday

The bulk of constituencies across the UK are likely to declare between 03:00 and 05:00.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning or election issues while the polls are open.

A record total of 4,053,140 people in Scotland registered to vote ahead of the deadline on 26 November - including 728,148 to registered to vote by post.

The first indication of how the various parties have done in the election will come at 22:00 on Thursday, when the BBC, ITV and Sky News publish the results of an exit poll.

At each of the past few elections, the exit poll has produced a very accurate projection of the actual result.

How do I vote?

The deadline for registering to vote in this general election was on 26 November, and many people have already voted by post.

If you are on the electoral register, you should have received a polling card. This contains your polling number and polling place address.

You must vote at your designated polling place any time between 07:00 and 22:00 on election day.

Voters in Scotland do not need to take their polling card or any other form of ID with them when they go to vote.

You will be given a ballot paper listing candidates and parties in your constituency.

Take it to a screened booth, and use the pencil to put an X in the box next to the name of your preferred candidate.

If you make a mistake you can get another ballot paper, as long as you have not put it in the ballot box.

When you are ready, fold the ballot paper - for privacy - and put it in the box where the votes are collected.

What is the weather going to be like?

Two yellow weather warnings were in place as the polling stations prepared to open.

One stretched from central Scotland through Perthshire and the Highlands to Wick, while another covers an area covering parts of South Lanarkshire, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

The warnings will remain in place until 10:00 on Thursday. The Met Office said surfaces and roads could be slippery, and advised people to take care when walking or driving.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said wintry showers are only expected in areas about 200m, and added: "We are not expecting they will cause any real disruption. That is why it is an ice warning, rather than a snow warning."

Mr Claydon also stressed that the conditions were "nothing unusual for the time of year".

How can I follow the results on BBC Scotland?

Online

There will be live rolling coverage through the night on the BBC Scotland news website from 22:00, with all of the latest news and analysis as the results come in.

Social media

Every result from around Scotland will be tweeted, while colour from the night will be available on all Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

TV

BBC One Scotland's live election coverage starts at 21:55 on Thursday.

Glenn Campbell will be presenting the programme, with analysis from Brian Taylor plus guests throughout the night. Laura Miller will be mapping out the story with state-of-the-art graphics,

Rebecca Curran and Martin Geissler will provide news of and reaction to the results and BBC Scotland will be at every count across the country.

Nick Sheridan and Fiona Stalker will be at the Election Cafe at Pacific Quay where they will talk to journalists and other commentators.

Radio

Gillian Marles and Bill Whiteford will present live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland throughout the night as the results arrive.

Donald Morrison and James MacDonald are the presenters on Radio nan Gaidheal and will speak to party representatives, experts and other journalists at the counts