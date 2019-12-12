Image caption Many roads were treacherous in December 2017 due to heavy snow

A polling station in a chip shop, another moved because of flooding and 4x4s on standby in case bad weather cuts rural areas off.

Christmas has even been cancelled in some village halls - with nativities moved to prepare for voters.

This is the first December general election since 1923, with organisers admitting they have faced a whole host of headaches.

Many said it was the "most challenging" they had been involved in.

Voters across the UK will start voting when polls open at 07:00 GMT.

As well as the weather and unusual time of year, the decision to hold the election was made at the end of October, meaning there was less than the usual six months to prepare.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People may have to wrap up or take an umbrella to their local polling station

"Condensing everything into just a few weeks has been a challenge for us," said Laura Lock of the Association of Electoral Administrators.

"We also found that as soon as we started trying to make arrangements that there were nativities, Christmas lunches and all of those types of things already planned.

"So getting access ability to venues, particularly for the count - a lot of people have had to move."

The anticipated high turnout is expected to bring challenges of accommodating everyone, as well as the weather.

Additional heaters will be brought in and Ms Lock said some officials could face problems bringing ballot boxes to counts when the polls close at 22:00.

"We are really hoping that the weather will be kind so they can make that journey safely," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow joke: Councils have had to prepare for the possibility of snow and ice causing problems for counts

Monmouthshire council has a large rural area and has, in the past, faced huge challenges keeping all its country roads open in wintry weather.

So it is perhaps no surprise it has left no stone unturned by changing gritting routes and times and putting 4x4s on standby in case anywhere is cut off.

Officers have also considered putting GPS trackers on ballot boxes in case of emergency.

If potential snow and ice were not enough to contend with, it also had to move two polling stations - one because of flooding.

There may be no batter place to vote, though, than a Pembrokeshire chip shop.

Image copyright Google Image caption "Fish, chips, mushy peas, curry sauce and a ballot paper please"

With the usual station being repaired, there were few other options in the small village of Llanddewi Velfrey, near Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

"Because work was being done, the council approached us about putting it in our chip shop," said Kelly Philpin of Hank Marvin.

"We have a restaurant there, so were happy to help despite it being an unusual location."

Ms Philpin said there were more than 300 people eligible to vote, but staff were expecting about 200 through their doors.

The weather has proved the main concern, with Ceredigion council putting contingency plans in place for snow and extra lighting and heating in stations.

In Carmarthenshire, two nativities have been affected while in Bridgend, it is indoor bowls at the leisure centre that has been put on hold for counts.