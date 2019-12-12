Image caption Polling stations will be open across the East of England

Voting is under way across the East of England for the 2019 general election.

People can vote from 07:00 until 22:00 GMT in polling stations across the region.

There are 72 seats being contested in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

Results will be declared throughout the early hours of Friday, with a large number expected between 03:00 and 05:00 GMT.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details about electoral law and our BBC code of practice are explained here.