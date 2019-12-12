Image copyright PA Media

The polls have opened across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire for the 2019 general election.

Voting is under way in 32 constituencies across the region.

After the 2017 election, there were 14 Labour MPs and 18 Conservatives but several became independent and many are not standing again.

Polling stations open from 07:00 GMT until 22:00 with results expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open. More details around electoral law and our BBC code of practice is explained here.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.