The Conservatives raised more than £3.2m in large donations in the fourth week of the election campaign, more than any other party.

The Electoral Commission reported £727,292 in donations for Labour during the same period, which ran from 27 November to 3 December.

The Brexit Party took in £125,000, whilst the Liberal Democrats raised £80,000.

Only donations larger than £7,500 are included in the official figures.

The report is the last such publication of large donations before the general election on Thursday 12 December.

Donations received between 3 December and polling day will be published after the election is over.

The biggest gift to the Tories was £1m from Bridgemere UK, a group of property companies and developers.

Meanwhile the biggest registered donation to Labour came from the GMB union, which gave £290,125 to the party.

The commission said this donation had in fact been received in the first week of the campaign, but had been reported late to the watchdog by Labour.

Donations worth a total of £4.2m were reported for the fourth week, close to double the amount received in the same period before the 2017 election.

The Green Party was given £50,000 during the period, whilst Advance Together, a party set up after the Grenfell Tower fire to call for more local accountability, reported receiving £22,750.