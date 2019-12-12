General election 2019: How to find England results
Now the polls have closed, attention can turn to the results of the 2019 general election.
There are 533 constituencies in England, with the first results possibly revealed within an hour of the polls closing at 22:00 GMT.
This has been the first December election since 1923 and voters have been hit by winter weather, including snow and heavy rain showers.
The BBC is running live pages across England throughout the night.
They cover:
- Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire
- Cambridgeshire
- Cumbria
- Devon and Cornwall
- East Midlands
- Essex
- Lincolnshire
- London
- Norfolk
- Northamptonshire
- North East
- North West
- South
- South East
- Suffolk
- West
- West Midlands
- Yorkshire
You can find a summary of all the results across England here as they are revealed.
All results will also be tweeted automatically on @BBCElection, with updates from correspondents at counts around the country on Twitter using #BBCElection and at @BBCPolitics
You can find details of all the candidates from each constituency here. Each constituency page will be updated with the result once it is confirmed.
Follow election night on the BBC
- Watch the election night special with Huw Edwards from 21:55 GMT on BBC One, the BBC News Channel, and BBC iPlayer
- It will also be shown on BBC World News and streamed live on the BBC News website internationally
- As polls close at 22:00, the BBC will publish an exit poll across all its platforms, including @bbcbreaking and @bbcpolitics
- The BBC News website and app will bring you live coverage and the latest analysis throughout the night
- We will feature results for every constituency as they come in with a postcode search, map and scoreboards
- Follow @bbcelection for every constituency result
- From 21:45 GMT, Jim Naughtie and Emma Barnett will host live election night coverage on BBC Radio 4, with BBC Radio 5 Live joining for a simulcast from midnight