Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption There are four count centres across Northern Ireland

Counting of votes from the general election has begun, with the first results from Northern Ireland expected in the early hours of Friday.

The UK-wide exit poll suggests a large majority for the Conservative Party with more than 360 seats and Labour dropping below 200.

Some 102 candidates are competing for the 18 Westminster seats allocated.

A total of 1,293,971 people were eligible to vote at 1,300 polling stations across Northern Ireland.

An exit poll is not conducted in Northern Ireland.

It is the UK's third general election in five years.

The first results in the 2017 general election were known at about 01:00 GMT.

This time around there are fewer count centres - just four across Northern Ireland in Belfast, Magherafelt, Omagh and Bangor.

If you can't see the look-up click here.

Find a constituency Enter a UK postcode or constituency

Elections in the UK traditionally take place every four or five years. But, in October, MPs voted for the second snap poll in as many years.

It is the first winter election since 1974 and the first to take place in December since 1923.

If the exit poll results are borne out the Conservative Party will not require the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to help it achieve a working majority.

The DUP propped up Theresa May's minority administration for two years following the 2017 general election.

But the party's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said as Mr Johnson sought a trade deal with the EU there would still be opportunities for the DUP to influence proceedings.

A long night ahead at the Titanic Exhibition Centre

There seemed to be a collective sigh ringing out as the exit poll flashed across phones here.

Party staffers and counters, who were all glued to their screens, tried to digest what it means.

Some of the boxes have only just started to arrive here at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, where six seats are being counted - the four Belfast seats plus South Down and East Antrim.

Last time the first seat was declared in Titanic after 02:00, and the last after 04:00, so counters, journalists and candidates are all in for a long night.

Voters faced some wet and windy weather, but turnout was said to be high in many places.

BBC News NI political correspondent Stephen Walker said he had heard turn-out was up in the marginal constituency of North Belfast, where Sinn Féin's John Finucane is hoping to take the seat from the DUP's Nigel Dodds.

Across Northern Ireland politicians went to their local polling stations to cast their ballots.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster voted in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Image caption SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and family voting in Derry

Image caption Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill heading in to cast her vote in Mid Ulster

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption UUP leader Steve Aiken and his wife, Beth, voted in Ballyclare

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband Michael cast their votes

How can I follow the results?